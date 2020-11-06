A Night with a Rogue

Enjoy these two stunning, sensual historical romances!



Ways to be Wicked

Sylvie Lamoureux is the darling of the Paris ballet. But a chance to find her lost family sends her fleeing across the English Channel—and into the arms of the notorious Tom Shaughnessy. Sylvie knows better than to fall for Tom’s charming face, yet when a twist of fate places her in his bawdy world of theater, desire grows between them . . . until Sylvie’s secret past forces her to make a decision. Will she bring down the curtain on their fiery pas de deux . . . or trust this wicked man with her heart?



Beauty and the Spy

The sleepy village of Barnstable is the last place where London darling Susannah Makepeace expected to be stuck. But after tragedy forces her into exile, Susannah finds herself in all manner of unexpected situations . . . including stumbling upon a handsome man swimming naked in a pond! But Viscount Kit Whitelaw is not the dissolute rake he appears. For when odd accidents endanger Susannah, who better than the best spy in His Majesty’s secret service to unravel the secrets threatening her?