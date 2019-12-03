

AARP Love and Meaning After 50 addresses the 10 most common challenges of sustaining loving relationships and emotional wellness in our 50s, 60s, and beyond. Authors Barry Jacobs and Julia Mayer, a husband-wife team of psychologists with more than 50 years of combined clinical experience helping individuals and couples, help readers decide — and gracefully walk through — those next steps. Jacobs and Mayer provide professional expertise paired with tried-and-true advice from those who’ve walked this walk before you. The challenges and advice in the book includes:



The Empty Nest: How can you shift from an intense focus on children and turn more toward your partner?

Diminished wealth and cutbacks in spending: How can you agree to live more modestly to stretch limited income and joint savings over longer expected lifespans?

Need for caregiving: If caring for your partner, how can you still feel well cared for and loved — even when you feel you’re giving more than you’re getting?

Slow drift and detachment: Spouses who have long-held resentments, difficulties resolving disagreements, and little tolerance of each other’s bad habits often drift over the years into emotionally distant arrangements of parallel co-existence rather than living the life of fully engaged partners. How can this be avoided?