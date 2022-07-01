“A tongue-in-cheek how-to for . . . the new-age bohemian.”

—Vogue



“The modern day, cool kid answer to The Official Preppy Handbook of yore, Julia Chaplin's The Boho Manifesto is a hilarious, educational, too true deep dive into the carefully calculated, laid-back culture of today.”

—Guest of a Guest



“I can’t take it too seriously, but that didn’t keep me from being ridiculously entertained by The Boho Manifesto. . . . [Chaplin] dates the new bohemian era to the 2008 economic crash and peers at it from every angle—from meditation and yoga to polyamory and chakra sightseeing. Sprinkled throughout are amusing illustrations of subtypes: tantric yogi, activist farmer, fermentation goddess (‘sells her natural fragrance made from soil, wild thyme flower, and wood on her e--commerce site’). Chaplin likely had a delightful time putting this book together, and if you see even a moon-dust particle of yourself in these pages, you’ll dig it, too. Palo santo not included.”

—BookPage, starred review