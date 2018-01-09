A beautiful gift book — from the Church’s early illuminated manuscript tradition — featuring the words and teachings of Jesus Christ.



Here are the pure moral principles Christ taught us. His words from the New Testament are the more important than ever.



As we seek truth, justice, compassion, and love amid disruption and uncertainty, we turn to the words of Christ for guidance. The words of Jesus give us direction and purpose. In times of turmoil and rapid change, their clarity and force provide comfort, strength and peace.



The Words of Christ is divided into ten sections, each from a significant portion of the New Testament: My Father’s House, Galilee, Sermon on the Mount, The Seeds Are Cast, The Wider Travels, The Last Journey, The Last Week, Betrayal, Crucifixion, and The Last Words.



Designed and illustrated by artist Judy Pelikan, she ornaments each page with the flora and fauna of the Holy Land. She adopts the tradition of manuscript “illumination,” introduced in the Middle Ages when it was employed to enlighten — shed light on — sacred texts.