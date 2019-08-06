Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Oregon
Jagged coastline, quirky towns, and a stunning array of natural wonders: Experience the best of the Beaver State with Moon Oregon. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Sticking to one spot? Try Moon Portland or Moon Coastal Oregon. Hitting the road? Check out Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip.
- Flexible itineraries, whether you’re wine tasting for a weekend, spending a few days in Portland, or road-tripping the whole state
- Strategic advice for outdoors-lovers, foodies, culture and history buffs, and more
- Can’t-miss experiences and unique activities: Sample oysters in quaint seaside towns on a coastal road trip or get to know Portland’s renowned craft beer scene. Catch a performance at the Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, shop for organic produce at a local farmers market, or sip your way through Oregon’s best wineries
- Outdoor adventures: Hike to rushing waterfalls, soak in hidden hot springs, and spot wild mustangs, gray whales, or eagles. Trek to unbeatable views of Crater Lake (the deepest lake in America!), cycle the banks of the Willamette River, or ski the fresh powder on Mount Hood.
- Expert insight from Oregon locals Judy Jewell and Bill McRae on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background information on the culture, landscape, climate, and wildlife, plus handy recommendations for international visitors, families with kids, and more
- Focused coverage of Portland, Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood, the Willamette Valley, the North, Central, and South Coasts, Ashland and Southern Oregon, Bend and Central Oregon, and Northeastern and Southeastern Oregon
