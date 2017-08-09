Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Oregon
The jagged coastline, quirky towns, and stunning breadth of nature: Oregon is like a living postcard. Dig into this unique state with Moon Oregon.
Spending more time in the Beaver State? Try Moon Portland or Moon Coastal Oregon. Hitting the road? Try Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip.
- Strategic itineraries that can adapted for your timeline and budget, whether you’re wine tasting for a weekend, spending a few days in Portland, or road tripping the whole state
- Curated advice for outdoor adventurers, foodies, culture and history buffs, and more
- Can’t-miss experiences and unique activities: Sample oysters in quaint seaside towns on a coastal road trip, or get to know Portland’s renowned craft beer scene. Hike to rushing waterfalls, soak in hidden hot springs, and spot wild mustangs, gray whales, or eagles. Trek to unbeatable views of Crater Lake, the deepest lake in America, cycle the banks of the Willamette River, or ski the fresh powder on Mount Hood. Catch a performance at the Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, shop for organic produce at a local farmers market, or sip your way through Oregon’s best wineries
- Expert insight from Oregon locals Judy Jewell and Bill McRae
- Honest advice on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Focused coverage of Portland, Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood, the Willamette Valley, the North, Central, and South Coasts, Ashland and Southern Oregon, Bend and Central Oregon, and Northeastern and Southeastern Oregon
- Thorough background information on the culture, landscape, climate, and wildlife, plus handy recommendations for international visitors, traveling with kids, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
