Observe mighty forces of nature, hike coastal cliffs, and savor a moment of solitude with Moon Coastal Oregon. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible, strategic itineraries, from a 10-day road trip along U.S. 101 to weekend getaways to state parks, with lists of the best undiscovered beaches, campsites, fishing spots, photo ops, and much more

The top activities and unique experiences: Wander along the stack-speckled shoreline of Cannon Beach, hike through any of the 80 state parks along the coast, and camp among sand dunes and shipwrecks. Scan the ocean for spouting whales, gaze at free-swimming sharks at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, or try your hand at sandboarding the Oregon Dunes. Sample cheese in Tillamook, kick back with a local beer at a brewery with ocean views, or forage for your own dinner of fish, crabs, clams, and mussels

Expert insight from Oregon locals Judy Jewell and Bill McRae on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from quaint coastal B&Bs to campgrounds in the redwoods

Full color photos and detailed maps throughout

throughout Thorough background on the landscape, plants and animals, climate, and local culture

With Moon Coastal Oregon’s practical tips and local insight, you can experience the best of this unique region.





