Moon Best of Zion & Bryce
Moon Best of Zion & Bryce

Make the Most of One to Three Days in the Parks

Whether you’re stopping for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Zion & Bryce. Inside you’ll find:
  • Easy itineraries for one to three days in Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks, from a morning hike to Weeping Rock, to a day of river rafting, to a weekend exploring both parks with mix-and-match itineraries
  • The top hikes in Zion & Bryce: Whether you’re looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you’ll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains
  • Can’t-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best views, picnic spots, and more. Snap a pic on a sunrise hike or get your adrenaline pumping on a white-water rafting excursion down the Colorado River. Explore the beautiful remains of ancient Native American rock art throughout the parks and learn about the Indigenous culture of the area
  • Stunning full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
  • Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice
  • Know-how from Zion and Bryce experts Judy Jewell and W.C. McRae
