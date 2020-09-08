Whether you’re stopping for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Zion & Bryce. Inside you’ll find:
Visiting more of North America’s incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.
- Easy itineraries for one to three days in Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks, from a morning hike to Weeping Rock, to a day of river rafting, to a weekend exploring both parks with mix-and-match itineraries
- The top hikes in Zion & Bryce: Whether you’re looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you’ll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains
- Can’t-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best views, picnic spots, and more. Snap a pic on a sunrise hike or get your adrenaline pumping on a white-water rafting excursion down the Colorado River. Explore the beautiful remains of ancient Native American rock art throughout the parks and learn about the Indigenous culture of the area
- Stunning full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
- Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice
- Know-how from Zion and Bryce experts Judy Jewell and W.C. McRae
Visiting more of North America’s incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use