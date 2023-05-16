Crochet One-Skein Wonders® for Babies

Contents

Introduction

Chapter 1: Little Hats & Caps

Morgan Beanie

Baby Ringle

Pink Camouflage Cap

Wee Little Hat and Mittens

Spring Petals Bonnet

Bunny Hat

Snowflakes Hat

Heart Squared Hat

Crocodile Stitch Pixie Hat

Shine Bright, Day or Night

A Winter's Night Hat

Hope Beanie

Little Tam

Baby Duomo Cap

Braided Headband

Toddler's Watch Cap

Squiggle Twins

Autumn Beanie

Flower Power Beret

Queen Anne's Lace Beanie

Chapter 2: Little Socks & Booties

Christening Bootees

Pompom Bootees

Baby Mocs

Little Hearts Bootees

Baby Crocs

Monster Bootees

Baby Mukluks

Bumpy Bootees

Teeny Tiny Socks

Sunshine Boot Toppers

Mommy & Me Leg Warmers

Chapter 3: Little Tops & Dresses

Dad & Me Necktie Shirts

The Back's Where It's At Bolero

Tiny Tango Vest

Summer Kisses Cardigan

Reversible Sweater

Pretty in Pink

In the Woods Vest

Handsome Boy's Vest

Kimono Shell Sweater

Prism Pinafore

Vintage Bluebell Sacque

Pinwheel Vest

Boy's Cardigan

Rosetta Cardigan

Unforgettable Vest

Six-Button Vest

Floral Lace Cardigan

April Showers Cape

Jumper Top

Pistachio Gelato Jacket

Justin's Jacket

Chapter 4: Little Bottoms

Ruffled Diaper Cover

Buttoned-Up Diaper Cover

Octagon Pants

Drawstring Pants

All Grow'd Up Skirt

Chapter 5: Little Bibs & Washcloths

Little Star Bib and Washcloth

Bib Trio

Sweet Pea Bib

Ribbed Baby Bib

Baby's Bath Set

Waves and Patchwork Washcloths

Burp Cloth

Chapter 6: Little Toys

Benjamin Bear

Lil' Miss Lilly

Kitty Kat Lovey

Owl Puppet

Ellie Bear

Zip, Snap, and Button It!

Effie Effalump

Granny Bunny Buddy

The Owl and the Pussycat

Little Pegasus

Cuddly Snuggly Elephant

Goldie the Bouncing Fish

Pocket Dolly

Chapter 7: Little Blankets & Socks

Zucchini Sleep Sack and Cap

Snuggly Wave Cocoon

Cotton Play Mat

Christening Cloud

Ivory Dreams Blanket

Flouncy Edged Blanket

Vaya con Dios Stroller Blanket

Sweet Baby James

Grey Coverlet

Baptism Blanket

Chapter 8: Little Bags & Accessories

Put-and-Take Purse

Little Miss Felted Purse

Max's Backpack

Dad's Diaper Bag

Cady's Cowl

Dewdrop Flower Pin

Diaper Stacker

Bottle Cozies

Pacifier Clip

Little Bunny Mittens

Baby's First Christmas Stocking

Hyperbolic Mobile

Ombré Wrap

Mom's (or Dad's) Hot-or-Cold Pack

Appendix

About the Designers

Glossary

Other Techniques

Yarn Weights with Recommended Hook Sizes and Gauges

Abbreviations

Symbol Key

Index to Projects by Yarn Weight

Welcome to the World of One-Skein Wonders®

Ready to expand your crochet creativity?

Welcome to the eighth wonder of the one-skein world, Crochet One-Skein Wonders® for Babies. It was such a joy to compile One-Skein Wonders® for Babies, we immediately launched into this crochet edition. Once again, we have included delightful items for infants, toddlers, small children, even moms and dads, and the projects were created by designers from near and far.

The projects are arranged by categories: hats and caps, socks and bootees, tops and dresses, bottoms, bibs and washcloths, toys, blankets and sacks, bags and accessories. And if you don't know what type of project you're looking for but have a particular yarn that you want to use, we've included an Index to Projects by Yarn Weight.

Our contributors once again came through with some impossible-to-resist designs. Find the perfect hat among the twenty styles offered: Crocodile Stitch Pixie Hat by Anne-Michelle Phelan will make your little one stand out in a crowd; and Shine Bright Day or Night by Marcia Sommerkamp is knit with yarn that's hunter's orange by day and light reflective at night, ensuring that you and baby will not be missed.

If it's bootees you're looking for, check out the Christening Bootees by Pam Daley for your special day or the Baby Crocs by Gwen Steege for everyday style. Tiny Tango Vest by Kristen Stoltzfus will add some pizzazz to baby's moves, and In the Woods Vest by Justyna Kacprzak can change personality through yarn color choice.

You'll find a variety of bottom covers, from the Ruffled Diaper Cover by Corley Groves to Judith's full-length Drawstring Pants. Bibs and washcloths are both cute and handy: Little Star Bib and Washcloth by Donna Barranti, Bib Trio by Edie, and Sweet Pea Bib by Lorna Miser would all make great shower presents.

Crochet is the perfect craft for making baby toys, and any child will love Benjamin Bear by Ida Herter, Kitty Kat Lovey by Aurelia Mae Delaney, Effie Effalump by Melissa Morgan-Oakes, or Cuddly Snuggly Elephant by Kate Wood. Keep baby warm and cozy with an array of blankets and sacks, including Zucchini Sleep Sack and Cap by Reyna Thera Lorele and Sweet Baby James by Sharon Ballsmith. And be sure to visit the bags and accessories chapter for Max's Backpack by LeAnna Nocita-Lyons, Diaper Stacker by Deborah Bagley, and Little Bunny Mittens by Brenda K. B. Anderson.

Crocheting for little ones requires some special considerations, and you'll find tips for success and safety scattered throughout the book. And please keep in mind that babies come in all shapes and sizes; use the age specification included with each pattern as a general guideline, but be aware that a particular nine-month-old may fit into a garment intended for a three-to-six-month-old and vice versa.

We hope you enjoy this new collection. Happy hooking!

Chapter One

Little Hats & Caps

Morgan Beanie Designed by Ashley Leither The Morgan Beanie uses basic stitches to create a beautiful textured pattern that grows from the half double crochet crown. Color options are endless. Size and Finished Measurements To fit 0–3 months: 12"/30.5 cm circumference Yarn Lion Brand Vanna's Choice, 100% acrylic, 170 yds (156 m)/3.5 oz (100 g), Color 138 Pink Poodle Crochet Hook US K/10 1⁄ 2 (6.5 mm) or size needed to obtain correct gauge Gauge Rounds 1–5 = 3 1⁄ 2 "/9 cm Other Supplies Yarn needle Crocheting the Beanie Make an adjustable ring .

. Rnd 1: Ch 1, 7 sc in ring, join with slip st to first sc. You now have 7 sts.

Ch 1, 7 sc in ring, join with slip st to first sc. 7 sts. Rnd 2: Ch 1 (does not count as st here and throughout), hdc in same st, 2 hdc in each st around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 14 hdc.

Ch 1 (does not count as st here and throughout), hdc in same st, 2 hdc in each st around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. 14 hdc. Rnd 3: Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next st, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next st; repeat from * around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 21 hdc.

Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next st, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next st; repeat from * around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. 21 hdc. Rnd 4: Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next 2 sts, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 2 sts; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 28 hdc.

Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next 2 sts, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 2 sts; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first hdc. 28 hdc. Rnd 5: Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next 3 sts, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 3 sts; repeat from *, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 35 sts.

Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next 3 sts, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 3 sts; repeat from *, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. 35 sts. Rnd 6: Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in each st around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 36 sts.

Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in each st around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. 36 sts. Rnd 7: Ch 1, (sc, hdc, dc) in same st, skip next 2 sts, *(sc, hdc, dc) in next st, skip next 2 sts; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc.

Ch 1, (sc, hdc, dc) in same st, skip next 2 sts, *(sc, hdc, dc) in next st, skip next 2 sts; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc. Rnd 8: Ch 1, (sc, hdc, dc) in same st, skip next (hdc, dc), *(sc, hdc, dc) in next sc, skip next (hdc, dc); repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc.

Ch 1, (sc, hdc, dc) in same st, skip next (hdc, dc), *(sc, hdc, dc) in next sc, skip next (hdc, dc); repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc. Repeat Rnd 8 until the beanie measures 5 1 ⁄ 2 "/14 cm tall.

"/14 cm tall. Fasten off. Weave in ends. Morgan Beanie

Baby Ringle Designed by Tanja Osswald, Osswald Design Slip stitches, when worked loosely with a large hook, make a drapey fabric and a wonderfully elastic ribbing. This hat is worked with sock yarn, making it the perfect weight for a newborn. Size and Finished Measurements To fit 0–3 months: 12"/30.5 cm circumference at ribbing, relaxed, stretching to 16"/40.5 cm Yarn Lana Grossa Meilenweit Merino, 80% merino wool/20% nylon, 460 yds (420 m)/3.5 oz (100 g), Color 2009 raw white Crochet Hook US E/4 (3.5 mm) or size needed to obtain correct gauge Gauge 27 stitches and 26 rows = 4"/10 cm in pattern Other Supplies Stitch marker, yarn needle Crocheting the Ribbing Chain 7.

Row 1: Working in back loop only of ch sts, slip st in 2nd ch from hook and in each ch across, turn. You now have 6 slip sts.

Working in back loop only of ch sts, slip st in 2nd ch from hook and in each ch across, turn. 6 slip sts. Rows 2–88: Ch 1, BL slip st in each st across, turn. You now have 44 ridges.

Ch 1, BL slip st in each st across, turn. 44 ridges. Fold the ribbing in half lengthwise with RS together to join beginning and end. Working through double thickness of the back bars of the foundation row and back loops of the row just worked, slip st in each st across. Do not fasten off. Crocheting the Body Turn ribbing so that the seam is on the inside.

Rnd 1: Ch 1; working across side edge of ribbing, 2 FL slip sts in each ridge around, including working 2 FL slip sts in the seam. You now have 90 sts. Do not join . Pm in the first st of the rnd and move it up as you work the rnds.

Ch 1; working across side edge of ribbing, 2 FL slip sts in each ridge around, including working 2 FL slip sts in the seam. 90 sts. . Pm in the first st of the rnd and move it up as you work the rnds. Rnds 2–16: Work FL slip st in each st around. Decreasing for the Crown Note: Six decreases are made in each round. To avoid straight decrease lines, the decreases are shifted. If you prefer decrease lines, work all decreases at the beginning of each repeat. Rnd 1: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 13 sts) six times. You now have 84 sts.

(FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 13 sts) six times. 84 sts. Rnd 2: (FL slip st in next 12 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. You now have 78 sts.

(FL slip st in next 12 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. 78 sts. Rnd 3: (FL slip st in next 5 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 6 sts) six times. You now have 72 sts.

(FL slip st in next 5 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 6 sts) six times. 72 sts. Rnd 4: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 10 sts) six times. You now have 66 sts.

(FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 10 sts) six times. 66 sts. Rnd 5: (FL slip st in next 6 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 3 sts) six times. You now have 60 sts.

(FL slip st in next 6 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 3 sts) six times. 60 sts. Rnd 6: (FL slip st in next 2 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 6 sts) six times. You now have 54 sts.

(FL slip st in next 2 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 6 sts) six times. 54 sts. Rnd 7: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 7 sts) six times. You now have 48 sts.

(FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 7 sts) six times. 48 sts. Rnd 8: (FL slip st in next 4 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 2 sts) six times. You now have 42 sts.

(FL slip st in next 4 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 2 sts) six times. 42 sts. Rnd 9: (FL slip st in next 5 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. You now have 36 sts.

(FL slip st in next 5 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. 36 sts. Rnd 10: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 4 sts) six times. You now have 30 sts.

(FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 4 sts) six times. 30 sts. Rnd 11: (FL slip st in next st, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 2 sts) six times. You now have 24 sts.

(FL slip st in next st, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 2 sts) six times. 24 sts. Rnd 12: (FL slip st in next 2 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. You now have 18 sts.

(FL slip st in next 2 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. 18 sts. Rnd 13: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next st) six times. You now have 12 sts.

(FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next st) six times. 12 sts. Rnd 14: (FL slip st 2 tog) six times. You now have 6 sts.

(FL slip st 2 tog) six times. 6 sts. Fasten off, leaving a long sewing length. With yarn needle, weave tail through remaining sts. Pull up snug and fasten off. Weave in ends.

Pink Camouflage Cap Designed by Elizabeth Garcia Kalka This military-style cap features straight sides and a brim. Alternating single crochet and double crochet stitches creates an interesting texture. There will be no hiding in this one! Size and Finished Measurements To fit newborn: 13"/33 cm circumference Yarn Lily Sugar 'n Cream, 100% ­cotton, 150 yds (138 m)/3 oz (85 g), Color 19920 Pink Camo Crochet Hook US H/8 (5 mm) or size needed to obtain correct gauge Gauge Rounds 1–4 = 3 3⁄ 4 "/9.5 cm Other Supplies Yarn needle Pattern Essentials Exch (extended chain) Chain st pulled longer than usual, up to the height of the first st of the row or rnd. Crocheting the Top Ch 4, join with slip st to form a ring.

Rnd 1 (RS): Exch (does not count as st), 10 hdc in ring, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 10 hdc.

Exch (does not count as st), 10 hdc in ring, join with slip st to first hdc. 10 hdc. Rnd 2: Exch, 2 hdc in each st around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 20 hdc.

Exch, 2 hdc in each st around, join with slip st to first hdc. 20 hdc. Rnd 3: Exch, *hdc in next st, 2 hdc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 30 hdc.

Exch, *hdc in next st, 2 hdc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first hdc. 30 hdc. Rnd 4: Exch, *hdc in next 2 sts, 2 hdc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 40 hdc. Crocheting the Sides Rnd 5: Ch 1, BLsc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc.

Ch 1, BLsc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc. Rnd 6: Ch 1, *sc in next st, dc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc.

Ch 1, *sc in next st, dc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc. Rnd 7: Exch, *dc in next st, sc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc.

Exch, *dc in next st, sc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc. Rnds 8–11: Repeat Rnds 6 and 7 twice.

Repeat Rnds 6 and 7 twice. Rnd 12: Ch 1, sc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc. Crocheting the Brim Row 13: Ch 1, sc in first st, hdc in next st, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next st; repeat from * four times, sc in next st, slip st in next st, turn. You now have 16 sts.

Ch 1, sc in first st, hdc in next st, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next st; repeat from * four times, sc in next st, slip st in next st, turn. 16 sts. Row 14: Ch 1, skip slip st, sc in next st, (hdc in next 2 sts, 2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 3 sts, 2 hdc in next st) twice, hdc in next 2 sts, sc in next st, slip st in next st (the first open st of Rnd 12). You now have 22 sts.

Ch 1, skip slip st, sc in next st, (hdc in next 2 sts, 2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 3 sts, 2 hdc in next st) twice, hdc in next 2 sts, sc in next st, slip st in next st (the first open st of Rnd 12). 22 sts. Fasten off. Weave in ends. Pink Camouflage Cap