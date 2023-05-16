Search
Crochet One-Skein Wonders® for Babies
101 Projects for Infants & Toddlers
Contributors
Edited by Judith Durant
Edited by Edie Eckman
Introduction
Chapter 1: Little Hats & Caps
Morgan Beanie
Baby Ringle
Pink Camouflage Cap
Wee Little Hat and Mittens
Spring Petals Bonnet
Bunny Hat
Snowflakes Hat
Heart Squared Hat
Crocodile Stitch Pixie Hat
Shine Bright, Day or Night
A Winter's Night Hat
Hope Beanie
Little Tam
Baby Duomo Cap
Braided Headband
Toddler's Watch Cap
Squiggle Twins
Autumn Beanie
Flower Power Beret
Queen Anne's Lace Beanie
Chapter 2: Little Socks & Booties
Christening Bootees
Pompom Bootees
Baby Mocs
Little Hearts Bootees
Baby Crocs
Monster Bootees
Baby Mukluks
Bumpy Bootees
Teeny Tiny Socks
Sunshine Boot Toppers
Mommy & Me Leg Warmers
Chapter 3: Little Tops & Dresses
Dad & Me Necktie Shirts
The Back's Where It's At Bolero
Tiny Tango Vest
Summer Kisses Cardigan
Reversible Sweater
Pretty in Pink
In the Woods Vest
Handsome Boy's Vest
Kimono Shell Sweater
Prism Pinafore
Vintage Bluebell Sacque
Pinwheel Vest
Boy's Cardigan
Rosetta Cardigan
Unforgettable Vest
Six-Button Vest
Floral Lace Cardigan
April Showers Cape
Jumper Top
Pistachio Gelato Jacket
Justin's Jacket
Chapter 4: Little Bottoms
Ruffled Diaper Cover
Buttoned-Up Diaper Cover
Octagon Pants
Drawstring Pants
All Grow'd Up Skirt
Chapter 5: Little Bibs & Washcloths
Little Star Bib and Washcloth
Bib Trio
Sweet Pea Bib
Ribbed Baby Bib
Baby's Bath Set
Waves and Patchwork Washcloths
Burp Cloth
Chapter 6: Little Toys
Benjamin Bear
Lil' Miss Lilly
Kitty Kat Lovey
Owl Puppet
Ellie Bear
Zip, Snap, and Button It!
Effie Effalump
Granny Bunny Buddy
The Owl and the Pussycat
Little Pegasus
Cuddly Snuggly Elephant
Goldie the Bouncing Fish
Pocket Dolly
Chapter 7: Little Blankets & Socks
Zucchini Sleep Sack and Cap
Snuggly Wave Cocoon
Cotton Play Mat
Christening Cloud
Ivory Dreams Blanket
Flouncy Edged Blanket
Vaya con Dios Stroller Blanket
Sweet Baby James
Grey Coverlet
Baptism Blanket
Chapter 8: Little Bags & Accessories
Put-and-Take Purse
Little Miss Felted Purse
Max's Backpack
Dad's Diaper Bag
Cady's Cowl
Dewdrop Flower Pin
Diaper Stacker
Bottle Cozies
Pacifier Clip
Little Bunny Mittens
Baby's First Christmas Stocking
Hyperbolic Mobile
Ombré Wrap
Mom's (or Dad's) Hot-or-Cold Pack
Appendix
About the Designers
Glossary
Other Techniques
Yarn Weights with Recommended Hook Sizes and Gauges
Abbreviations
Symbol Key
Index to Projects by Yarn Weight
Welcome to the World of One-Skein Wonders®
Ready to expand your crochet creativity?
Copyright
Share Your Experience!
Introduction
Welcome to the eighth wonder of the one-skein world, Crochet One-Skein Wonders® for Babies. It was such a joy to compile One-Skein Wonders® for Babies, we immediately launched into this crochet edition. Once again, we have included delightful items for infants, toddlers, small children, even moms and dads, and the projects were created by designers from near and far.
The projects are arranged by categories: hats and caps, socks and bootees, tops and dresses, bottoms, bibs and washcloths, toys, blankets and sacks, bags and accessories. And if you don't know what type of project you're looking for but have a particular yarn that you want to use, we've included an Index to Projects by Yarn Weight.
Our contributors once again came through with some impossible-to-resist designs. Find the perfect hat among the twenty styles offered: Crocodile Stitch Pixie Hat by Anne-Michelle Phelan will make your little one stand out in a crowd; and Shine Bright Day or Night by Marcia Sommerkamp is knit with yarn that's hunter's orange by day and light reflective at night, ensuring that you and baby will not be missed.
If it's bootees you're looking for, check out the Christening Bootees by Pam Daley for your special day or the Baby Crocs by Gwen Steege for everyday style. Tiny Tango Vest by Kristen Stoltzfus will add some pizzazz to baby's moves, and In the Woods Vest by Justyna Kacprzak can change personality through yarn color choice.
You'll find a variety of bottom covers, from the Ruffled Diaper Cover by Corley Groves to Judith's full-length Drawstring Pants. Bibs and washcloths are both cute and handy: Little Star Bib and Washcloth by Donna Barranti, Bib Trio by Edie, and Sweet Pea Bib by Lorna Miser would all make great shower presents.
Crochet is the perfect craft for making baby toys, and any child will love Benjamin Bear by Ida Herter, Kitty Kat Lovey by Aurelia Mae Delaney, Effie Effalump by Melissa Morgan-Oakes, or Cuddly Snuggly Elephant by Kate Wood. Keep baby warm and cozy with an array of blankets and sacks, including Zucchini Sleep Sack and Cap by Reyna Thera Lorele and Sweet Baby James by Sharon Ballsmith. And be sure to visit the bags and accessories chapter for Max's Backpack by LeAnna Nocita-Lyons, Diaper Stacker by Deborah Bagley, and Little Bunny Mittens by Brenda K. B. Anderson.
Crocheting for little ones requires some special considerations, and you'll find tips for success and safety scattered throughout the book. And please keep in mind that babies come in all shapes and sizes; use the age specification included with each pattern as a general guideline, but be aware that a particular nine-month-old may fit into a garment intended for a three-to-six-month-old and vice versa.
We hope you enjoy this new collection. Happy hooking!
Chapter One
Little Hats & Caps
Morgan Beanie
Designed by Ashley Leither
The Morgan Beanie uses basic stitches to create a beautiful textured pattern that grows from the half double crochet crown. Color options are endless.
Size and Finished Measurements
- To fit 0–3 months: 12"/30.5 cm circumference
Yarn
- Lion Brand Vanna's Choice, 100% acrylic, 170 yds (156 m)/3.5 oz (100 g), Color 138 Pink Poodle
Crochet Hook
- US K/101⁄2 (6.5 mm) or size needed to obtain correct gauge
Gauge
- Rounds 1–5 = 31⁄2"/9 cm
Other Supplies
- Yarn needle
Crocheting the Beanie
- Make an adjustable ring.
- Rnd 1: Ch 1, 7 sc in ring, join with slip st to first sc. You now have 7 sts.
- Rnd 2: Ch 1 (does not count as st here and throughout), hdc in same st, 2 hdc in each st around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 14 hdc.
- Rnd 3: Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next st, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next st; repeat from * around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 21 hdc.
- Rnd 4: Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next 2 sts, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 2 sts; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 28 hdc.
- Rnd 5: Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in next 3 sts, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 3 sts; repeat from *, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 35 sts.
- Rnd 6: Ch 1, hdc in same st, hdc in each st around, ending with hdc in same st as first hdc, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 36 sts.
- Rnd 7: Ch 1, (sc, hdc, dc) in same st, skip next 2 sts, *(sc, hdc, dc) in next st, skip next 2 sts; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc.
- Rnd 8: Ch 1, (sc, hdc, dc) in same st, skip next (hdc, dc), *(sc, hdc, dc) in next sc, skip next (hdc, dc); repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc.
- Repeat Rnd 8 until the beanie measures 51⁄2"/14 cm tall.
- Fasten off. Weave in ends.
Morgan Beanie
Baby Ringle
Designed by Tanja Osswald, Osswald Design
Slip stitches, when worked loosely with a large hook, make a drapey fabric and a wonderfully elastic ribbing. This hat is worked with sock yarn, making it the perfect weight for a newborn.
Size and Finished Measurements
- To fit 0–3 months: 12"/30.5 cm circumference at ribbing, relaxed, stretching to 16"/40.5 cm
Yarn
- Lana Grossa Meilenweit Merino, 80% merino wool/20% nylon, 460 yds (420 m)/3.5 oz (100 g), Color 2009 raw white
Crochet Hook
- US E/4 (3.5 mm) or size needed to obtain correct gauge
Gauge
- 27 stitches and 26 rows = 4"/10 cm in pattern
Other Supplies
- Stitch marker, yarn needle
Crocheting the Ribbing
- Chain 7.
- Row 1: Working in back loop only of ch sts, slip st in 2nd ch from hook and in each ch across, turn. You now have 6 slip sts.
- Rows 2–88: Ch 1, BL slip st in each st across, turn. You now have 44 ridges.
- Fold the ribbing in half lengthwise with RS together to join beginning and end. Working through double thickness of the back bars of the foundation row and back loops of the row just worked, slip st in each st across. Do not fasten off.
Crocheting the Body
- Turn ribbing so that the seam is on the inside.
- Rnd 1: Ch 1; working across side edge of ribbing, 2 FL slip sts in each ridge around, including working 2 FL slip sts in the seam. You now have 90 sts. Do not join. Pm in the first st of the rnd and move it up as you work the rnds.
- Rnds 2–16: Work FL slip st in each st around.
Decreasing for the Crown
Note: Six decreases are made in each round. To avoid straight decrease lines, the decreases are shifted. If you prefer decrease lines, work all decreases at the beginning of each repeat.
- Rnd 1: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 13 sts) six times. You now have 84 sts.
- Rnd 2: (FL slip st in next 12 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. You now have 78 sts.
- Rnd 3: (FL slip st in next 5 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 6 sts) six times. You now have 72 sts.
- Rnd 4: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 10 sts) six times. You now have 66 sts.
- Rnd 5: (FL slip st in next 6 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 3 sts) six times. You now have 60 sts.
- Rnd 6: (FL slip st in next 2 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 6 sts) six times. You now have 54 sts.
- Rnd 7: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 7 sts) six times. You now have 48 sts.
- Rnd 8: (FL slip st in next 4 sts, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 2 sts) six times. You now have 42 sts.
- Rnd 9: (FL slip st in next 5 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. You now have 36 sts.
- Rnd 10: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 4 sts) six times. You now have 30 sts.
- Rnd 11: (FL slip st in next st, FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next 2 sts) six times. You now have 24 sts.
- Rnd 12: (FL slip st in next 2 sts, FL slip st 2 tog) six times. You now have 18 sts.
- Rnd 13: (FL slip st 2 tog, FL slip st in next st) six times. You now have 12 sts.
- Rnd 14: (FL slip st 2 tog) six times. You now have 6 sts.
- Fasten off, leaving a long sewing length. With yarn needle, weave tail through remaining sts. Pull up snug and fasten off. Weave in ends.
Pink Camouflage Cap
Designed by Elizabeth Garcia Kalka
This military-style cap features straight sides and a brim. Alternating single crochet and double crochet stitches creates an interesting texture. There will be no hiding in this one!
Size and Finished Measurements
- To fit newborn: 13"/33 cm circumference
Yarn
- Lily Sugar 'n Cream, 100% cotton, 150 yds (138 m)/3 oz (85 g), Color 19920 Pink Camo
Crochet Hook
- US H/8 (5 mm) or size needed to obtain correct gauge
Gauge
- Rounds 1–4 = 33⁄4"/9.5 cm
Other Supplies
- Yarn needle
Pattern Essentials
Exch (extended chain) Chain st pulled longer than usual, up to the height of the first st of the row or rnd.
Crocheting the Top
- Ch 4, join with slip st to form a ring.
- Rnd 1 (RS): Exch (does not count as st), 10 hdc in ring, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 10 hdc.
- Rnd 2: Exch, 2 hdc in each st around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 20 hdc.
- Rnd 3: Exch, *hdc in next st, 2 hdc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 30 hdc.
- Rnd 4: Exch, *hdc in next 2 sts, 2 hdc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 40 hdc.
Crocheting the Sides
- Rnd 5: Ch 1, BLsc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc.
- Rnd 6: Ch 1, *sc in next st, dc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc.
- Rnd 7: Exch, *dc in next st, sc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc.
- Rnds 8–11: Repeat Rnds 6 and 7 twice.
- Rnd 12: Ch 1, sc in each st around, join with slip st to first sc.
Crocheting the Brim
- Row 13: Ch 1, sc in first st, hdc in next st, *2 hdc in next st, hdc in next st; repeat from * four times, sc in next st, slip st in next st, turn. You now have 16 sts.
- Row 14: Ch 1, skip slip st, sc in next st, (hdc in next 2 sts, 2 hdc in next st, hdc in next 3 sts, 2 hdc in next st) twice, hdc in next 2 sts, sc in next st, slip st in next st (the first open st of Rnd 12). You now have 22 sts.
- Fasten off. Weave in ends.
Pink Camouflage Cap
Wee Little Hat and Mittens
Designed by Andrea Lyn Van Benschoten
Newborns need hats to keep them warm. Subtly shaded baby alpaca does the trick with this one, and it's paired with tiny scratch mittens.
Size and Finished Measurements
- To fit newborn: 12"/30.5 cm hat circumference, 4"/10 cm mitten circumference
Yarn
- Rowan Alpaca Colour, 100% baby alpaca, 131 yds (120 m)/1.75 oz (50 g), Color 134 Jasper
Crochet Hook
- US F/5 (3.75 mm) or size needed to obtain correct gauge
Gauge
- 20 stitches and 16 rounds = 4"/10 cm in half double crochet
- 24 stitches and 28 rounds = 4"/10 cm in single crochet
Other Supplies
- Yarn needle
Crocheting the Hat
- Rnd 1: Ch 2, 10 hdc in 2nd ch from hook, join with slip st to top of ch-2. You now have 10 hdc.
- Rnd 2: Ch 2 (does not count as st throughout), 2 hdc in each hdc around, join with slip st to first hdc. You now have 20 hdc.
- Rnd 3: Ch 2, *hdc in next hdc, 2 hdc in next hdc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of first hdc. You now have 30 hdc.
- Rnd 4: Ch 2, *2 hdc in next hdc, hdc in next 2 hdc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of first hdc. You now have 40 hdc.
- Rnd 5: Ch 2, *2 hdc in next hdc, hdc in next 3 hdc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of first hdc. You now have 50 hdc.
- Rnd 6: Ch 2, *2 hdc in next hdc, hdc in next 4 hdc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of first hdc. You now have 60 hdc.
- Rnd 7: Ch 2, hdc in each hdc around, join with slip st to top of hdc.
- Rnds 8–17: Repeat Rnd 7 ten times.
- Rnd 18: Ch 2, *FPhdc in next st, BPhdc in next st; repeat from * around, join with slip st to top of first hdc.
- Rnds 19–22: Repeat Rnd 18 four times.
- Fasten off. Weave in ends.
Wee Little Hat
Crocheting the Scratch Mittens (make 2)
- Rnd 1: Ch 2, 8 sc in 2nd ch from hook, join with slip st to first sc. You now have 8 sc.
- Rnd 2: Ch 1, 2 sc in each sc around, join with slip st to first sc. You now have 16 sc.
- Rnd 3: Ch 1, *2 sc in next sc, sc in next sc; repeat from * around, join with slip st to first sc. You now have 24 sc.
- Rnd 4: Ch 1, sc in each sc around, join with slip st to first sc.
- Rnds 5–12: Repeat Rnd 4 eight times.
- Rnd 13: Ch 1, sc2tog, sc in next 14 sc, sc2tog, sc in next 6 sc, join with slip st to first sc. You now have 22 sc.
- Rnd 14: Ch 1, sc2tog, sc in next 14 sc, sc2tog, sc in next 4 sc, join with slip st to first sc. You now have 20 sc.
- Rnd 15: Ch 1, sc in each sc around, join with slip st to first sc.
- Rnd 16: Repeat Rnd 14.
