101 Designer One-Skein Wonders®
A World of Possibilities Inspired by Just One Skein
Contributors
Edited by Judith Durant
For every lonely skein there is a perfect small pattern. In this compilation by Judith Durant, knitwear designers from across the United States offer their favorite little projects — each designed to use just one ball of yarn. Hats, scarves, bags, shawls, mittens, pillows, and other One-Skein Wonders® make fun and portable weekend projects. All 101 designs are pictured in a full-color project gallery, while clear instructions make it easy for knitters of every skill level to tie up some loose ends.
Excerpt
THIS BOOK IS DEDICATED TO THE BREEDERS, SPINNERS, AND DYERS,
WHO MAKE ALL THE WONDERFUL YARNS AVAILABLE TODAY,
AND TO THE DESIGNERS WHO SHOW US NEW AND CREATIVE WAYS TO USE THEM.
The mission of Storey Publishing is to serve our customers by
publishing practical information that encourages
personal independence in harmony with the environment.
CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
WELCOME TO OUR NEW COLLECTION OF PATTERNS that use only one skein of yarn, 101 Designer One-Skein Wonders. The contributors to this volume come from all areas of the knitting and crocheting world. Some design for yarn companies, some are published in magazines, some write books, some work in yarn shops, and some knit for family and friends. Whatever the background, we all have one thing in common: We love yarn and can’t have too many different ways to use it.
The patterns presented here are organized by yarn weight, so whether you’re tempted by a skein of bulky-weight merino, a ball of novelty ribbon, or a skein of lace-weight alpaca, you can easily find an idea for using it within these pages. Projects include scarves, hats, socks, purses, even toys, so there’s sure to be something just right for you and your yarn. You’ll find a list of common abbreviations and an illustrated glossary of techniques at the back of the book. Everything else you need to know is included with each pattern. Browse through the photo gallery on the following pages to discover the patterns you’d like to try, then pick up your needles and yarn and start knitting!
Enjoy these designs, and when you’ve finished a wonder, visit www.oneskeinwonders.com to post your accomplishment and see what others are up to. We look forward to hearing from you. Knit and crochet on!
Lace Weight
Dogwood Blossom Wrap
DESIGNED BY CATHERINE DEVINE, photo on page 5
This elegant wrap is knitted with 100% cultivated silk yarn that is beautifully painted at Schaefer Yarns. The coloring is very subtle, so it does not interfere with the lovely lace patterning.
Getting Started
• NOTE: Slip the first stitch of every row purlwise with yarn in back.
• With larger needle, cast on 103 stitches. Change to smaller needle and knit 11 rows.
• SET-UP ROW (WS): Slip 1, K6, pm, K11, pm, K22, pm, K22, pm, K22, pm, K12, pm, K7.
Knitting the Wrap
• Keep the first and last 7 stitches in garter stitch and work Dogwood Blossom Lace Chart (facing page) between these stitches, purling all even-numbered (wrong-side) rows.
• Work Rows 1–72 of chart a total of 7 times, then repeat Rows 1 – 41.
• Knit 12 rows in garter stitch for ending border, then bind off loosely using larger needle.
Finishing
• Weave in ends. Thoroughly dampen the wrap and pin out to a 19″ × 67″ (48 × 170 cm) rectangle. Allow the wrap to dry completely.
Dogwood Blossom Lace Chart
Three-Season Lace Vest
DESIGNED BY LINDA BURT, photo on page 4
This is a soft, light, and airy vest that’s great for layering in spring, summer, and fall. The pattern is written for three sizes.
Knitting the Back
• With smaller needles, cast on 87 (103, 119) stitches.
Knitting the Edging
• Beginning with a purl row, work stockinette stitch for 7 rows.
• NEXT ROW: *K2tog, yo; repeat from * to last stitch, K1.
• Beginning with a purl row, work stockinette stitch for 7 rows.
Knitting the Lace Pattern
• NOTE: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern.
• Change to larger needles and work 2 rows stockinette stitch.
• Begin Snowflake Lace pattern and increase 1 stitch on each end of every 22 rows 3 times. You now have 93 (109, 125) stitches.
• Continue even until piece measures 10” (25 cm). Place marker at each end of row to indicate beginning of armhole.
• Continue in Snowflake Lace pattern, increasing 1 stitch on each end of every 7 (8, 9) rows 7 times. You now have 107 (123, 139) stitches. Continue even in Snowflake Lace pattern until piece measures 7.5 (8.5, 9.5)” (19 [22, 24] cm) from armhole marking. Bind off 8 (10, 12) stitches at the beginning of the next 8 rows. Bind off remaining 43 stitches.
Knitting the Left Front
• Using smaller needles, cast on 47 (55, 63) stitches.
• Work edging as for Back.
Knitting the Lace Pattern
• NOTE: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern.
• Change to larger needles and work 2 rows stockinette stitch.
• Begin Snowflake Lace pattern and increase 1 stitch at beginning of right-side rows every 22 rows 3 times. You now have 50 (58, 66) stitches.
• Continue even until piece measures 10” (25 cm). Place marker at beginning of a right-side row to indicate beginning of armhole.
• Continue in lace pattern, increasing 1 stitch at armhole edge every 7 (8, 9) rows 7 times and at the same time when piece measures 16” (41 cm) bind off on every other row at neck edge 16 (14, 12) stitches once, 3 stitches once, 2 stitches once, and 1 stitch 4 (6, 8) times. Continue even in lace pattern until piece measures 5 (5.5, 6)” (13 [14, 15] cm) from armhole marking. Bind off 8 (10, 12) stitches at the beginning of the next 4 right-side rows.
Knitting the Right Front
• Using smaller needles, cast on 47 (55, 63) stitches.
• Work edging as for Back.
Knitting the Lace Pattern
• NOTE: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern.
• Change to larger needles and work 2 rows stockinette stitch.
• Begin Snowflake Lace pattern and work as for Left Front reversing shaping.
Knitting the Edgings
• Sew shoulder seams together.
Knitting the Front Edgings
• With smaller needles, right side facing, and beginning just above bottom edging, pick up and knit 79 stitches along right front to neckline.
• Beginning with a purl row, work stockinette stitch for 7 rows.
• NEXT ROW: *K2tog, yo; repeat from * to last stitch, K1.
• Beginning with a purl row, work stockinette stitch for 7 rows, binding off on last row.
• Work for Left Front as above, but pick up stitches beginning at the neckline and work down to bottom edging.
Knitting the Neck Edging
• With smaller needles right side facing, and beginning just above Right Front edging, pick up and knit 91 (105, 115) stitches along neckline.
• Beginning with a purl row, work stockinette stitch for 7 rows.
• NEXT ROW: *K2tog, yo; repeat from * to last stitch, K1.
• Beginning with a purl row, work stockinette stitch for 7 rows, binding off on last row.
Knitting the Armhole Edgings
• With smaller needles, right side facing, and beginning at Right Back armhole marking, pick up and knit 69 (79, 89) stitches along armhole edge.
• Beginning with a purl row, work stockinette stitch for 7 rows.
• NEXT ROW: *K2tog, yo; repeat from * to last stitch, K1.
• Beginning with a purl row, work stockinette stitch for 7 rows, binding off on last row.
• Work left armhole as for right, but begin at the front armhole edge.
Finishing
• Fold edgings to inside along picot edge and loosely stitch in place. Block, stretching as necessary. Sew side seams. Weave in ends.
Rhea Lace Stole
DESIGNED BY KIRSTEN HIPSKY, photo on page 5
Named for the Ancient Minoan mother of the gods, this stole combines old and new, and surprisingly easy lace patterns that emphasize the beauty of the hand-dyed alpaca-silk yarn.
Knitting the Edgings (make two)
• Cast on 10 stitches. Knit 2 rows. Work Rows 1 – 6 of Rhea Lace Edging 24 times. Knit 2 rows Bind off loosely.
Knitting the Body
• Pick up 111 stitches along the long straight edge of one lace edging. Work Body pattern for about 60” (152 cm) or until you have about 5 yds (4.5 m) of yarn remaining.
• Knit each stitch from the needle together with a loop from the other edging, binding off loosely as you go.
Finishing
• Weave in ends. Soak stole in Eucalan (a wool wash) following manufacturer’s directions. Block rigorously. Preferred blocking method is to find or construct an adequately sized wooden frame, place damp stole within it, and whip stitch each edge independently to the frame with a strong but thin yarn.
Oriel Lace Scarf
DESIGNED BY ANNE CARROLL GILMOUR, photo on page 5
This lovely lace pattern is rumored to have come from Ireland around 1880, specifically from the Oriel District around County Monaghan. Although it has a “right” and a “wrong” side, it is equally attractive on both.
stitch pattern
ORIEL LACE
ROWS 1, 3, AND 5 (RS): P1, *ssk, K3, yo, P1, yo, K3, K2tog, P1; repeat from *.
ROWS 2, 4, 6, AND 8: K1, *P5, K1; repeat from *.
ROW 7: P1, *yo, K3, K2tog, P1, ssk, K3, yo, P1; repeat from *.
ROW 9: P2, *yo, K2, K2tog, P1, ssk, K2, yo, P3; repeat from *, ending last repeat with P2.
ROW 10: K2, *P4, K1, P4, K3; repeat from *, ending last repeat with K2.
ROW 11: P3, *yo, K1, K2tog, P1, ssk, K1, yo, P5; repeat from *, ending last repeat with P3.
ROW 12: K3, *P3, K1, P3, K5; repeat from *, ending last repeat with K3.
ROW 13: P4, *yo, K2tog, P1, ssk, yo, P7; repeat from *, ending last repeat with P4.
ROW 14: K4, *P2, K1, P2, K7; repeat from *, ending last repeat with K4.
ROWS 15, 17, AND 19: Repeat Row 7.
ROWS 16, 18, 20, AND 22: Repeat Row 2.
ROW 21: Repeat Row 1.
ROW 23: P1, *ssk, K2, yo, P3, yo, K2, K2tog, P1; repeat from *.
ROW 24: K1, *P4, K3, P4, K1; repeat from *.
ROW 25: P1, *ssk, K1, yo, P5, yo, K1, K2tog, P1; repeat from *.
ROW 26: K1, *P3, K5, P3, K1; repeat from *.
ROW 27: P1, *ssk, yo, P7, yo, K2tog, P1; repeat from *.
ROW 28: K1, *P2, K7, P2, K1; repeat from *.
Knitting the Scarf
• Cast on 47 stitches. Work 8 rows of garter stitch (knit every row).
• NEXT ROW (RS): K5, pm, work Row 1 of Oriel Lace pattern to last 5 stitches, pm, K5.
• Continue knitting the first and last 5 stitches on every row and working Oriel Lace between the markers, working a total of 17 full repeats of the 28-row pattern.
• Remove the markers and work 8 rows of garter stitch. Bind off loosely.
Finishing
• Weave in end. Wash and block.
Tucson Lattice Shawl
DESIGNED BY NANCY MILLER, photo on page 4
