#1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer’s popular study Bible; with practical commentaries, articles, and features that will help you live out your faith, is now available in the New Amplified Version.



In the decade since its original publication, The Everyday Life Bible has sold 1.1 million copies, taking its place as an invaluable resource on the Word of God. Simultaneously, Joyce Meyer’s renown as one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers has grown, as she continued to study and teach daily. This new edition updates Joyce’s notes and commentary to reflect the changes made in the revision of the Amplified Bible which refreshes the English and refines the amplification for relevance and clarity. The result is THE EVERYDAY LIFE BIBLE is easier to read and better than ever to study, understand, and apply to your everyday life.

