

In this companion study guide to LIVING A LIFE YOU LOVE, #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer explains how to love every part of your life in spite of life’s obstacles and challenges.



You may say that you love your family, your spouse, your church, or the Lord. You may also express love for more temporal things like a good cup of coffee, your home, or a nice dinner at your favorite restaurant. But it is rarer to truly say “I love my life!”



It’s common to be more frustrated with life than at peace with it, because the daily grind wears you down. Responsibilities and burdens become heavy and rob you of the happiness you’re meant to have as a child of God. But you can be hopeful, learn to rise above your challenges, and be filled with wonder at what God might do every day.



In the LIVING A LIFE YOU LOVE STUDY GUIDE, Joyce Meyer, who has gone from heartache to happiness through Christ, shares the key to shifting your perspective so that you may also relish every moment and every part of life.



Through challenging activities, spiritual wisdom, and thoughtful questions, you will learn how to love life fully, in spite of your obstacles, and experience the happiness that is promised to you. It’s time to start living a life you love.



