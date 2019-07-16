Living a Life I Love LeatherLuxe® Journal

It’s common to be more frustrated with life than at peace with it, the daily grind can wear you down. Responsibilities and burdens often rob you of the happiness you’re meant to have as a child of God. But you can be hopeful, learn to rise above your challenges, and be filled with wonder at what God might do every day. You can start loving every part of your life in spite of life’s obstacles.



With quotes from Joyce Meyer’s book Living a Life You Love, this journal will help shift your perspective so that you may also relish every moment and every part of life.



Use it to respond to the book as you learn how to love life fully, in spite of your obstacles, and experience the happiness that is promised to you.



God has already blessed you with a life to love–and it’s time to start living it.





Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material plus a four-color interior design combine to make Living the Life I Love a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this journal an extraordinary gift for any time of year.









FEATURES: