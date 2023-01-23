Free shipping on orders $35+

Blessed in the Mess
Blessed in the Mess

How to Experience God's Goodness in the Midst of Life's Pain

by Joyce Meyer

Trade Paperback
Description

Can we truly find peace and even blessing amid the chaos, the disappointments, and the messes that life brings our way?

Life is often messy. We hear people say, “My life is a mess,” or, “This situation is a mess.” What they mean is that life has become difficult and confusing. God never promises us a trouble-free life. In fact, His Word tells us to expect the opposite. Jesus says, “In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33 NKJV).

Thankfully, trouble is not continuous in our lives. We also go through seasons that are peaceful and pleasant. But life does not always go as we would like, and we need to be prepared for the times when it gets messy.

In Blessed in the Mess, beloved Bible teacher Joyce Meyer shows us how to be blessed even amid life’s most challenging circumstances. The Bible is filled with instructions on how to handle ourselves when difficulty comes our way, and Blessed in the Mess collects that wisdom into poignant and practical teaching that equips us to remain stable and hopeful in every situation. No matter what unpleasant circumstances we may face, we can remain joyful and patient, trusting God as He works on our problems. If you have not handled your problems will in the past, then with God's help, you can begin to handle them better, starting now.

It is possible to allow our difficulties to make us better and to live in such a way that we will end up better off than we were before the trouble began. We should never waste our pain. Through the wisdom distilled in this book, we can learn how to gain something from our messes, use what we’ve learned to stay out of trouble in the future, and allow our newfound wisdom to help other people mind blessing in the mist of their messes.

What's Inside

