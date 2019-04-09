Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Battlefield of the Mind New Testament
Win your spiritual battles with this beautiful book of introductions, articles, commentaries, notes, and prayers.Read More
This New Testament edition of the Battlefield of the Mind Bible will offer peace through the power of Scripture, along with insights drawn from internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer. Perfect as a gift for yourself or someone you love, the inspirations found within the New Testament will empower you to change your thoughts and life, and win the battle in your mind.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use