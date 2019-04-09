Battlefield of the Mind New Testament: Coral LeatherLuxe®
Battlefield of the Mind New Testament: Coral LeatherLuxe®

by

Leather/fine binding / ISBN-13: 9781546013464

USD: $24.99  /  CAD: $30.99

ON SALE: December 3rd 2019

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Bibles / The Amplified Bible / New Testament & Portions

PAGE COUNT: 560

Win your spiritual battles with this beautiful book of introductions, articles, commentaries, notes, and prayers.

This New Testament edition of the Battlefield of the Mind Bible will offer peace through the power of Scripture, along with insights drawn from internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer. Perfect as a gift for yourself or someone you love, the inspirations found within the New Testament will empower you to change your thoughts and life, and win the battle in your mind.

