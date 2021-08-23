25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Authentically, Uniquely You
Authentically, Uniquely You

Living Free from Comparison and the Need to Please

by Joyce Meyer

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Oct 5, 2021

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781546002383

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Personal Growth

Description

Discover your unique gifts and dare to be different with #1 New York Times bestselling author and renowned Bible teacher, Joyce Meyer.

God has given you gifts so you can fulfill His purpose for your life, but if you're like a lot of people, you may not have recognized your talents yet. Start asking God to show you something special about the way He's made you.

To some people, He's given a very tender, compassionate heart, and some He has wired to lead others effectively. Others, He has given a gift of being able to communicate clearly, to teach, to make scientific discoveries, or to write beautiful music. Only you can discover all the dynamic gifts He's placed in you.

Become Authentically, Uniquely You because God is never going to help you be anyone but yourself. He loves you just as you are. Let God use you, with all your strengths and weaknesses, and transform you from the inside out to do something powerful beyond your wildest dreams.

What's Inside

