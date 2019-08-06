Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Florida Keys
With Miami & the Everglades
From Miami to Loggerhead Key in the Dry Tortugas, get to know this free-spirited archipelago of beaches, palm trees, and fun with Moon Florida Keys. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Hitting the road? Check out Moon South Florida & the Keys Road Trip. Visiting the Caribbean? Try Moon Dominican Republic or Moon Jamaica.
- Flexible itineraries including a Key West getaway and a week-long road trip along the Overseas Highway, with coverage of Miami and an adventurous excursion into the Everglades
- Strategic advice for water sports lovers, wildlife fanatics, families with kids, foodies, and more
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss sights: Explore the fascinating coral reefs and shipwrecks of Key Largo, or visit Hemmingway’s house, full of his favorite polydactyl cats. Taste authentic Cuban food in Miami, spot colorful birds and canoe with gators in the Everglades, or visit the National Key Deer Refuge. Sip the best mojitos, discover the most secluded beaches, and enjoy the freshest key lime pie
- The best outdoor sports and recreation, including sailing, fishing, kayaking, biking, diving, and snorkeling along the only living barrier reef in the continental USA
- Expert insight and honest advice from Florida local Joshua Lawrence Kinser on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from historic inns and beachside B&Bs to budget motels and campgrounds
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture
