Moon Florida Gulf Coast

Moon Florida Gulf Coast

by

Whether you’re kayaking through mangroves, bodysurfing with manta rays, or sunbathing with a piña colada in hand, soak up the Sunshine State with Moon Florida Gulf Coast. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries from a weeklong family vacation to a 10-day road trip covering all 700 miles of the Florida Gulf Coast, designed for beach-goers, wildlife enthusiasts, water sports lovers, and more
  • The best spots for outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, biking, bird-watching, and fishing and the best beaches for swimming, sunsets, and seclusion
  • Top activities and unique experiences: Discover the vibrant performing arts scene in Sarasota or stroll through quaint riverfront towns and secluded island enclaves. Unwind on shell-scattered beaches, collect fresh scallops in spring-fed waters, explore winding mazes of mangroves, or spot gators in the swampy Everglades. Ride the coasters at Busch Gardens, browse art galleries in Naples, or check out a local swamp buggy race. Sail through the canals of Tampa, kick back at a beachfront oyster bar, and sip a local brew as the sun sets over the ocean
  • Expert advice from Florida native Jason Ferguson on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around by car, bus, or boat
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the Gulf Coast’s landscape, wildlife, history, and culture
  • Handy tips for international visitors, families with kids, LGBTQ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
With Moon Florida Gulf Coast’s practical advice and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.

For more of the Sunshine State, try Moon Florida Keys. Hitting the road? Check out Moon South Florida & the Keys Road Trip.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / South Atlantic (dc, De, Fl, Ga, Md, Nc, Sc, Va, Wv)

On Sale: October 29th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 456

ISBN-13: 9781640491113

