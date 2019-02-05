Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Florida Gulf Coast
Whether you’re kayaking through mangroves, bodysurfing with manta rays, or sunbathing with a piña colada in hand, soak up the Sunshine State with Moon Florida Gulf Coast. Inside you’ll find:Read More
For more of the Sunshine State, try Moon Florida Keys. Hitting the road? Check out Moon South Florida & the Keys Road Trip.
- Flexible, strategic itineraries from a weeklong family vacation to a 10-day road trip covering all 700 miles of the Florida Gulf Coast, designed for beach-goers, wildlife enthusiasts, water sports lovers, and more
- The best spots for outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, biking, bird-watching, and fishing and the best beaches for swimming, sunsets, and seclusion
- Top activities and unique experiences: Discover the vibrant performing arts scene in Sarasota or stroll through quaint riverfront towns and secluded island enclaves. Unwind on shell-scattered beaches, collect fresh scallops in spring-fed waters, explore winding mazes of mangroves, or spot gators in the swampy Everglades. Ride the coasters at Busch Gardens, browse art galleries in Naples, or check out a local swamp buggy race. Sail through the canals of Tampa, kick back at a beachfront oyster bar, and sip a local brew as the sun sets over the ocean
- Expert advice from Florida native Jason Ferguson on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around by car, bus, or boat
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the Gulf Coast’s landscape, wildlife, history, and culture
- Handy tips for international visitors, families with kids, LGBTQ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
