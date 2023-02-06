"Another clever collision between history and what-might-have-been, but this time with the USA's misadventures in East Asia and Indochina swept into the geopolitical storm. A gripping and intriguing gumshoe adventure laced with gravitas and wit."—Ian R MacLeod, Sidewise Award-winning author of Wake Up and Dream

"To my delight, this book surpassed Beat the Devils. Sunset Empire kept me guessing and I enjoyed all of the story’s twists and turns. If you love noir, crime stories, hard-nosed detectives, history, and alternate reality, then this book is for you. Although it’s a work of fiction, Sunset Empire is very prescient to what’s currently happening in the world. I’m ready for more Morris Baker stories!"—Michael Kronenberg Artist, Graphic Designer Film Noir Foundation/NOIR CITY Magazine

“Bright, terrifying, alternate-fiction-that-could-be fact, detective Morris Baker returns full force to the scene of a brand-new crime. Pick up Sunset Empire, and you won’t put it down until the very last word.”—Paul Lally, author of the Amerika and Rise Again trilogies

Josh’s writing is beautifully visual, with characters so perfectly realized, that his melding of real history and fiction takes on a poignancy that transcends the ‘What If?’ genre and makes you worry, ‘What If Again?’. I can’t wait for another Morris Baker case!—Ben Parker, writer/director of Burial & The Chamber

“Clever… As a practicing Jew—and a guilt-ridden one to boot—Baker is a rarity in crime fiction."—Kirkus Reviews

"In Weiss’s superb sequel... Imaginative worldbuilding enhances the page-turning mystery plot. Fans of Robert Harris’s Fatherland will be enthralled."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

Praise for Beat the Devils——

"Reading Josh Weiss’s debut novel feels like riding shotgun with a friend who’s driving expertly through a winter storm... Weiss creates palpable emotional depth, particularly for Baker, whose yearslong tactic of burying trauma has stopped working."—New York Times Book Review

"Beat The Devils by Josh Weiss blew me away. A brilliant alternate history, a riveting fifties-era noir crime caper, and an edge of your seat thriller—all wrapped into one! This is a stunning novel that takes readers for a mind-bending ride with elements that seem shockingly relevant in our current day and age."—Mark Greaney #1 NYT Bestselling Author of The Gray Man

“Tight, well-paced, inventive, and inspirational, Weiss’ splendid debut is classic noir tinged with the slightest pinch of science fiction; readers can thrill to the bits of dissonant history they recognize, even as they revel in the mayhem and suspense that permeate the text.”—Mystery Scene Magazine

“Josh Weiss has announced himself as a bold new voice in the world of pulp noir fiction. One part Raymond Chandler, one part Philip Roth, a dash of Ben Hecht — and you’re about halfway there.”—J.D. Lifshitz, co-founder of BoulderLight Pictures and producer of The Vigil

"Alternate histories are difficult to craft, but the world of Beat the Devils is built with hair-raising perfection. Weiss holds a warped mirror to the American Dream — revealing dark undercurrents thread through with troubling, yet true, history. I couldn't turn the pages fast enough!"—Ryan Graudin, award-winning author of Wolf by Wolf