Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ripples Of Hope

Ripples Of Hope

Great American Civil Rights Speeches

by

Including a never-before published speech by Martin Luther King, Jr., this is the first compilation of its kind, bringing together the most influential and important voices from two hundred years of America’s struggle for civil rights, including essential speeches from leaders, both famous and obscure. With voices as diverse as Cesar Chavez, Harvey Milk, Betty Friedan, Frederick Douglass, and Sojourner Truth, this anthology constitutes a unique chronicle of the nation’s civil rights movements and the critical issues they’ve tackled, from slavery and suffrage to immigration and affirmative action.This is an indispensable compilation of the words –the ripples of hope–that, collectively, have changed American history.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Literary Collections / Speeches

On Sale: August 4th 2004

Price: $23.99 / $29.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 568

ISBN-13: 9780465027538

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews