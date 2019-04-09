From the bestselling author of Keto Diet and bestseller Eat Dirt, a 21-day plan — including more than 80 delicious recipes — to lose weight, improve digestion, and renew your youth by taking advantage of dietary collagen.





Today, interest in dietary collagen is growing at an astounding rate, and with good reason. The benefits of a collagen-rich diet are astounding, ranging from better weight control to improved digestion, clearer skin, reduced inflammation, and improved immune function.





In The Collagen Diet, Dr. Axe explains how collagen helps maintain the structure and integrity of almost every part of the body. Readers will learn how our skin, hair, nails, bones, discs, joints, ligaments, tendons, arterial walls, and gastrointestinal tract all greatly depend on the consumption of collagen-rich foods, which are unfortunately scarce in today’s diet.





Dietary collagen provides a unique blend of amino acids and other compounds, making it absolutely critical for everyone, including infants, young children, the elderly, athletes, pregnant women, new mothers, and adult men and women.





Simply put, when we don’t get enough of the beneficial compounds found in collagen-rich foods, we experience more injuries, chronic aches and pain, digestive issues, and other symptoms associated with aging.





Featuring a 21-day meal plan, more than 80 mouthwatering recipes, and specific tools for supporting your body’s collagen production with exercise and lifestyle interventions, The Collagen Diet provides everything you need to take advantage of this overlooked cornerstone of modern health for a long, healthy, and vital life.