Keto Diet
Your 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Balance Hormones, Boost Brain Health, and Reverse Disease
From the author of the national bestseller Eat Dirt, a 30-day healthy plan — including more than 80 delicious recipes — to burn fat, fight inflammation, and reverse disease using the keto diet.Read More
Today, the ketogenic diet is the world’s fastest growing diet, and with good reason. When practiced correctly, it has been proven to burn fat, reduce inflammation, fight cancer, balance hormones and gut bacteria, improve neurological diseases, and even increase lifespan. Unfortunately, many people remain unaware of several key factors that are crucial to the diet’s success, setting them up for frustration, failure, and relapse.
In Keto Diet, bestselling author Dr. Josh Axe sets the record straight, offering thorough, step-by-step guidance to achieving lifelong health. Unlike other books on the subject, Keto Diet identifies and details five different ketogenic protocols and explains why picking the right one for your body and lifestyle is fundamental to your success.
Inside, you’ll find all the tools they need to say goodbye to stubborn fat and chronic disease once and for all, including:
- shopping lists
- delicious recipes
- exercise routines
- accessible explanations of the science behind keto’s powerful effects
- five different keto plans and a guide to choosing the one that fits you best!
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Our dietary choices remain our most powerful ally in remaining healthy and combating disease. In Keto Diet, Dr. Josh Axe explores the emerging science that is converging around both the threat of carbohydrates and sugar as well as the powerfully salubrious benefits of a diet that augments our utilization of fat, and specifically ketones, to power our physiology. And beyond providing an in-depth exploration of this exciting science, Keto Diet provides the user-friendly tools that will allow every reader the chance to implement changes to regain and safeguard their health."—David Perlmutter, MD, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain
"If you're looking to lose weight, balance insulin, and boost your brain health, this book can change your life. Dr. Axe lays out a simple plan for following the Keto Diet the right way: by eating only nutrient-dense foods, like healthy fats, vegetables, herbs, and spices. If you're ready for a health breakthrough, this is the book for you."
—Amy Myers, MD, author of The Thyroid Connection and The Autoimmune Solution
"Keto Diet is a proven way to balance insulin, reduce inflammation and change your health forever. In his book Dr. Axe busts all of the common Keto myths and teaches you how to do the Ketogenic diet the right way."—Dr. Mark Hyman, New York Times bestselling author of Food
"Backed by science and Dr. Axe's own experience with patients, Keto Diet masterfully explains how setting your metabolism to the way humans functioned in ancient times reverses chronic diseases of today. Dr Axe's interest in health started with his mom getting sick, which gave him powerful motivation. It is obvious in his work that this pure, original intention is very much alive. I trust Dr. Axe as a source of information without reservation, and I highly recommend his book to anyone interested in getting healthy."—-Alejandro Junger, MD, author of Clean