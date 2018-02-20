The Empty Grave





This is just one of the many questions to be answered in Book of the Lockwood & Co. series. Will Lockwood ever reveal more about his family’s past to Lucy? Has their their trip to the Other Side left the two of them changed forever? Will Penelope Fittes succeed in shutting down their agency-and does she threaten something deeper still? The young operatives must survive attacks from foes both spectral and human before they can take on their greatest enemy in a climactic and chaotic battle. And to prevail they will have to rely on help from some surprising-and shadowy-allies.





Nothing is sacred and no one is safe as Lockwood & Co. race to uncover the truth about the Problem in this rousing finale fulle of dangers, laughs, twists, and frights. The revelations just might send you back to Book One to start the series all over again





Five months after the events in, we join Lockwood, Lucy, George, Holly, and their associate Quill Kipps on a perilous night mission. They have broken into the booby-trapped Fittes Mausoleum, where the body of the legendary psychic heroine Marissa Fittes lies. Or does it?