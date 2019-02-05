From the world’s busiest intersection to the most serene hot springs, modernity and tradition mingle with grace in Japan. Experience the natural wonder and rich culture of a country unlike any other with Moon Japan. Inside you’ll find:

for spiritual seekers, anime fans, foodies, fashionistas, hikers, and much more The top sights and unique experiences: Wander the shrines and temples of Ueno-koen park and stop in Tokyo National Museum for world-renowned Japanese art. Catch a traditional kabuki theatre performance or a sumo match, picnic under cherry blossom branches, and spend the night in a temple, a traditional ryokan, or a capsule hotel. Learn about samurai heritage in Sanmachi Suji or zazen meditation at the Buddhist temples of Kyoto, and get an unforgettable lesson in 20th century history at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park or Okinawa Peace Memorial Museum

on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture Handy tools including a Japanese phrasebook, health and safety tips, customs and conduct, and information for LGBTQ, female, and senior travelers, as well as families and travelers with disabilities

With Moon Japan’s practical advice and insider tips, you can plan your trip your way.





