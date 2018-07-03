Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra is at once one of America’s best-loved and least known heroes. The Yankees’ Everyman to Joe DiMaggio’s Royalty, he is famous for winning titles–13 World Series championships– for his leadership, and for the superlative play that put him in the Hall of Fame. And his paradoxical quotes are nothing less than national touchstones. He is the quintessential American success story: a first generation immigrant from a poor but determined family who went on to become one of the greatest players in baseball history.Now, Jon Pessah, founding editor of ESPN the Magazine and author of The Game, will separate fact from fiction to reintroduce us to a brilliant but misunderstood ballplayer, one who became not only a hall-of-fame catcher but also a war hero and cultural icon of such enormity that his fame transcended the baseball diamond. Drawing from years of research and dozens of new interviews,promises to become the definitive portrait of a Yankees legend, as well as a necessary addition to any baseball fan’s bookshelf.