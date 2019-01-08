Artists’ enclaves, vast pine forests, and architectural gems: discover the Côte d’Azur you don’t know with Moon French Riviera. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries including 1-2 days in Nice, 2 days in Monaco, and 2 days in Cannes

including 1-2 days in Nice, 2 days in Monaco, and 2 days in Cannes Strategic advice for art lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, film fans, sports car aficionados, and more

for art lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, film fans, sports car aficionados, and more The top activities and unique experiences: Gallery hop along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice and catch a live jazz performance. Relax on the golden sand in Juan-les-Pins and sip rosé at a beachside bar in Saint-Tropez. Try your luck at the Place du Casino in Monaco, spot celebrities in Cannes, or attend the locally-loved lemon festival in Menton. Bike along the Corniches between Nice and Monaco and into the Arrière-Pays, or test perfumes in Grasse and shop for local honey and lavender soaps from nearby Provence

Gallery hop along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice and catch a live jazz performance. Relax on the golden sand in Juan-les-Pins and sip rosé at a beachside bar in Saint-Tropez. Try your luck at the Place du Casino in Monaco, spot celebrities in Cannes, or attend the locally-loved lemon festival in Menton. Bike along the Corniches between Nice and Monaco and into the Arrière-Pays, or test perfumes in Grasse and shop for local honey and lavender soaps from nearby Provence Expert insight: Journalist and longtime Nice local Jon Bryant shares his favorite spots

Journalist and longtime Nice local Jon Bryant shares his favorite spots Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Focused coverage of Nice and Les Corniches, Monaco and Menton, Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and more

of Nice and Les Corniches, Monaco and Menton, Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and more Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture

on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture Handy tools including a French phrasebook, customs and conduct, and information for LGBTQ, female, and senior travelers, as well as families and travelers with disabilities

With Moon French Riviera’s practical advice and insider tips, you can plan your trip your way.





Exploring Southern Europe? Check out Moon Barcelona & Beyond or Moon Rome, Florence & Venice.