Jacob's Bell

by John Snyder is a splendid achievement and 'rings' with many truths. Snyder cares about his characters and makes us come to care as well. He gives us Jacob McCallum, a man who had it all until his addiction to alcohol took everything away and he lost his fortune, his family and his way in life. Snyder writes with simplicity and depth about the harshness and vagaries that life can bring but also about its beauty. He shows a reverence for the past and memories that may be from years ago but which are given as fresh and as near as this minute. His prose resounds with a love of people and the world and is grounded in the particulars of our America - its cities and byways, its taverns and highways.is a book that has, in my judgment, exceptional merit. It registers the redemptive power of forgiveness and love and I highly recommend it."—