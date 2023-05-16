Amateurs, to Arms!

ONE

Of Arms and Men, Bad Roads and Short Rations

This is no field for a military man above the rank of a Colonel of Riflemen.

—General Frederick P. Robinson1

THE UNITED STATES SWAGGERED INTO the War of 1812 like a Kansas farm boy entering his first saloon. And, like that same innocent, wretchedly gagging down his first drink, the new nation was totally unprepared for the raw impact of all-out war.

Beginning with President Thomas Jefferson's inauguration in 1801, the armed forces of the United States had been the object of not-so-benign neglect. Jefferson and the leading figures of his Republican party2—from scholarly James Madison to poker-playing Henry Clay—were gentlemen and patriots, willing to expend their time and fortunes in the service of the United States. They were not pacifists: they would squelch the Barbary pirate states, commandeer West Florida from a prostrate Spain in 1810, and plan to ingest the rest of Florida and as much of Canada as possible. But they were lawyers, scholars, and politicians—men of words and theories, and too often impractical. Very few had served in the Revolution, and those few had learned little from that service. The rest were blissfully ignorant of everything military, and thoroughly content with their ignorance. Also, most of them were careless, sloven administrators.

Jefferson found an Army of approximately 4,000 officers and men; he promptly cut it to 3,200, leaving two regiments of infantry, one of "artillerists," and a "corps of engineers" consisting of seven officers and ten cadets.3 This last was to be stationed at West Point "and shall constitute a military academy." Almost a third of the Army's officers were dismissed; the one general retained was James Wilkinson, confidence man in uniform and traitor extraordinaire, who called himself "a scientific soldier."

Having so reduced the Army, Jefferson paid little attention to what remained of it except to employ it on various explorations. Pay remained low, medical supplies ran short, rations and clothing frequently were skimpy. By 1807 the Army's strength had fallen below 2,400 men. When the Leopard-Chesapeake incident in June that year caused an explosion of anti-British sentiment, Jefferson did secure authorization from Congress for five new regiments of infantry and one each of riflemen, light dragoons, and light artillery to serve for five years, unless sooner released by Congress. More money was appropriated for coastal defenses, and an annual appropriation of $200,000 was authorized for distribution among the states to arm and equip their militia.

Recruiting these additional regiments went slowly. By 1812 the Army could muster only some 6,750 men out of an intended 10,000. Jefferson and his successor Madison took little interest in them, except to make certain that they were officered by deserving Republicans. On the whole, these appointees deserved the famous condemnation that Winfield Scott (one of them, until trouble brought out his basic good sense) loosed upon them: "swaggerers, dependents, decayed gentlemen and others fit for nothing else" who always turned out to be utterly "unfit for any military purpose whatever." Everything else was done equally on the cheap—in part because Abraham Gallatin, secretary of the treasury and the one truly able cabinet member in both administrations, was insistent on paying off the national debt and did not like soldiers. Though cavalry required the longest time of any arm to train and equip, the light dragoon regiment was never completely organized and had to serve dismounted as light infantry. The Regiment of Light Artillery did not get a lieutenant colonel until 1811, or a colonel until 1812; meanwhile—like the Regiment of Artillerists—it too served as infantry.

Jefferson's secretary of war was Henry Dearborn, who had fought his way up to colonel during the Revolution by good and gallant service. Since then he had turned Republican politician, a somewhat rare thing in his native Massachusetts. He did much to modernize American ordnance, and made an honest effort to get the Light Artillery Regiment properly equipped as horse artillery—succeeding to the extent of one company, which Captain George Peter organized in 1808–9.4 However, he was too unquestioningly loyal to Jefferson to champion the Army against the President's indifference. Also, he supported the government's cheese-paring stinginess. No post or unit commander could make an expenditure of over $50 without first obtaining Dearborn's consent. An officer in an isolated frontier station, needing medicines and proper food for sick soldiers, could either wait for the several months that such correspondence might require or make the necessary purchases and hunch his shoulders against Dearborn's wrath.

When Madison succeeded Jefferson in 1809, things went from bad to worse. Dearborn's replacement was one William Eustis, who had served faithfully as a surgeon through the Revolution, but now was a miserly detail chaser with neither administrative ability nor foresight. He promptly sold the Army's few horses to save the cost of their feed. When Wilkinson held a large portion of the Army in the pesthole swamp of Terre aux Boeufs, south of New Orleans, from June 9 to September 10, 1809—while he courted a Creole belle and cheated his men out of their proper rations—Eustis would not allow the purchase of mosquito nets or chickens, eggs, and wine for the hospital.5 Out of some 2,000 soldiers there, approximately 900 died and 166 deserted; 40 officers died or resigned. The Army's morale was badly dented.

War with England appearing inevitable, Madison called Congress to an early session in November 1811 and recommended some sensible preparations, such as recruiting the Army up to strength. In January, Congress accordingly authorized ten new regiments of infantry, two of artillery, and another of light dragoons.6 Madison also requested authority to enroll 50,000 "volunteers" (best described as temporary regulars) and $3 million with which to do it; in February, Congress gave him 30,000 and $1 million.

The officers for the new regiments were once again commissioned according to their political purity. With considerable justice they were described as "coarse and ignorant…. Young men of dissipated habits … or political brawlers who had recommended themselves to the Government by their noisy patriotism." Few Federalists7 were accepted, though many were willing to serve, and this had the side effect of dampening the already weak war spirit in New York and New England. Only a few experienced officers could be spared from the older regiments to organize the new ones; in fact, really competent officers were relatively scarce. Repeated reorganizations and reductions since the Revolution had made the Army an unattractive career; aside from a dedicated handful such as Alexander Macomb, Zebulon M. Pike, Edmund P. Gaines, Winfield Scott, and Henry Atkinson, few able men considered it a rewarding profession. Most of the senior officers were relics of the Revolution, often physically unfit but hanging on to their positions because there was no system of retirement for age or length of service. Years of duty in isolated posts had left most of them indifferent, contentious, and ignorant; few had experience in handling a whole regiment or had even seen one.

Once appointed, the new officers had to recruit their units. This proved slow, frustrating work. The new 16th Infantry Regiment was activated in Philadelphia on February 11; recruiting began in May; in September several companies were grouped into a temporary battalion and sent to the northern frontier. The remainder of the regiment was not completely recruited until January, 1813.

The 2d Light Dragoons had a truly woeful history. Their Colonel James Burn was not appointed until April 30; Eustis permitted no recruiting for almost a month, and then initially for only three companies out of twelve. Recruits came in, but no clothing or equipment appeared until September and October; it was December before the regiment (then shivering in northern New York) received all its cloaks. Purchase of horses was ordered in March; it was September before half the regiment was actually mounted—and then many of its mounts proved unfit for service. Eustis proceeded to scatter the regiment from the Ohio River to Vermont; one company simply vanished from the War Department's records.

By 1812 that new military academy at West Point had produced seventy-one graduates, of whom twenty-three had died or resigned.8 It was a school without definite entrance requirements—until Eustis established some in 1810—or standard curriculum. Cadets were of all ages and conditions. They learned some artillery and infantry drill and a smattering of military engineering, but this little was far more knowledge than most regular and practically all militia officers possessed. They were useful, but most of them too junior to have much influence. Twelve of them would die in action or of wounds or disease. In 1812 Eustis ordered all military instructors to the field armies.9 The Academy limped along thereafter, the average cadet being rushed off to the front after a year's hasty instruction by the civilian staff and Captain Alden Partridge, professor of engineering. One of them, Second Lieutenant Thomas Childs, was cited for valor before he was eighteen.

In March, 1812, Congress finally considered the problem of a staff for the Army it had authorized. It refused to enlarge the War Department, where Eustis and eight clerks struggled to handle the Army, Indian affairs, and pensions, but it did authorize a quartermaster general, a commissary general of purchases, and a commissary general of ordnance—and gave them conflicting and overlapping responsibilities. (Some cynic referred to this establishment as "an act for the speedy enrichment of contractors and the periodical starvation of the troops of the United States.") Morgan Lewis, the quartermaster general, was honest but lacked self-confidence and initiative. Somehow Madison did not appoint a commissary general of purchases until two months after war had been declared. His choice, Callender Irvine, was competent but had everything to learn, while Madison's delay left Irvine too little time to provide sufficient winter uniforms. The inspector general was incompetent, the adjutant general a semi-invalid; their mutual inefficiency denied Eustis and Madison reliable information as to the strength of the Army, the progress of recruiting, or even the precise location of some units.

In the matter of appointing general officers, Madison faced the difficult choice of choosing between Revolutionary veterans now in their fifties and sixties, or untrained, untried politicians. None of the veterans had achieved a rank higher than that of colonel, and all were thoroughly out of practice. In the end, Madison achieved a definite consistency: with the possible exception of Brigadier General William H. Harrison, all of his initial appointments were bad.

To further exacerbate this situation, staffs had to be improvised for the field armies that were gradually forming. The necessary adjutant generals, quartermaster generals,10 inspectors, engineers, and aides-de-camp could be procured only by commissioning civilians or detailing officers from the already weakly officered regiments. In the latter case, generals naturally took the most competent men available, thus draining combat units of their most-needed officers. Moreover, the American staff organization of that period could only be described as primitive by contemporary Napoleonic standards: it included neither equivalents of the modern G-2 (intelligence) or G-3 (plans and operations) officers to assist the commander in planning and conducting operations, nor a chief of staff to coordinate staff activities. The generals were on their own.

The nation's seacoast defenses—in addition to the Navy and Jefferson's pet gunboat flotillas11—consisted of a scattering of twenty-four forts and thirty-two batteries stretching from New Orleans to Maine. Work on them had proceeded in an on-again, off-again manner, construction done at great expense in periods of crisis being allowed to fall into decay in less troubled times. Until 1807 Jefferson too had neglected them. After that, work was pushed, especially once Congress realized that such expenditures made excellent pork-barrel items. These funds, however, were allocated more on a political than a strategic basis; the southern states, being Republican strongholds, were therefore much favored.

The design, construction, and siting of these defenses were often dubious. Fort McHenry, outside Baltimore, was one of the strongest, yet had neither a bombproof magazine nor casements. To fully arm and garrison the existing forts would have required some 750 cannon and 12,610 men. As it was, they were held by skeleton garrisons of regular artillery, manning an assortment of new and antiquated guns. In emergencies they supposedly would be reinforced by the local militia.

The militia was a broken reed. Under the Constitution and the Militia Act of 1792, it was to embody every free, white, able-bodied male citizen between eighteen and forty-five. Militiamen were to provide themselves with weapons and basic individual equipment; the states were to organize them into companies, battalions, regiments, brigades, and divisions "if convenient." Each state was to appoint an adjutant general to generally supervise its militia, assisted by as many "brigade-majors" as it had militia brigades. The federal government could summon the militia to active duty to enforce the laws of the United States, suppress insurrection, or repel invasion, but no militiaman could be required to serve the United States for more than three months in any one year. When in federal service, militia were subject to the same regulations as regulars, but if guilty of any military offense, they must be tried by courts-martial composed only of militia officers.

This "standing" militia was increasingly supplemented by units12 of "volunteer" militia, made up of citizens with an interest in the military art and the time and money to learn something of it. These formed the militia's elite companies of riflemen, light infantry, cavalry, and artillery. Favoring smart (and sometimes amazing) uniforms, they often functioned as both military units and social clubs. They were better trained and disciplined than the standing militia, but they served under the same restrictions. Their cavalry was valuable as couriers and occasionally as scouts but, lacking the sustained, hard training of man and horse that professional cavalrymen required, they would be incapable of knee-to-knee, all-out charges against British infantry and guns. (For lack of proper officers, few regular light dragoons got such training, either.)

During their presidencies, Washington and John Adams had hoped to develop the amorphous standing militia into an effective force, in part by "classifying" it into age groups, and giving the men between eighteen and twenty-five special training so that they would form a ready reserve under federal control. Jefferson continued this effort, as a means of getting rid of the Regular Army. His vision of the future United States saw every citizen trained, armed, and organized to serve as a soldier in time of crisis—and instant-ready to do so. As it had done before, Congress went into instant opposition: there must be no federal interference in the states' control of their respective militias. Some politicians expressed the fear that allowing the federal government to help arm and equip the militia might subtly weaken its pristine democratic virtue.

In 1802 Dearborn called on the states for returns, as required by law, on the strength and organization of their militia. After eighteen months' correspondence, he acquired reports from all states except Maryland, Delaware, and Tennessee. The aggregate was some 525,000 militiamen, more or less organized into units of amazingly varied strength. (The average governor seems to have been quite hazy about the whole business; North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, and Tennessee did not even have adjutant generals.) To arm this force there was a total of 249,000 weapons, sabers and spontoons13 included. The New England states were the best prepared; the Carolinas could arm possibly half their men, but Virginia had weapons only for two men out of ten and Georgia had even fewer. Camp equipment was even scarcer than weapons. Over 94 percent of the militia were infantry, 3.8 percent cavalry, only 1.5 percent artillery. Cavalrymen provided their own horses, but most artillery units had none and so had to rent gun teams for their drills.

There was some improvement in weapons by 1812, thanks to the federal subsidy. But the major weaknesses of the militia remained. They were state troops, under the command of their respective governors who chose not to share their authority. Several states had militia laws forbidding the movement of their troops beyond the state boundaries without the militiamen's consent. All states allowed a militiaman summoned to active duty to hire a substitute to go in his place. Most troublesome of all was the fact that the militia was inextricably entangled in state and congressional politics. The company officers—captains and lieutenants—were elected by their men; majors, lieutenant colonels, colonels, and generals were chosen by state authorities or by their subordinate officers. A militia commission became a convenient bit of political small change; the higher grades carried a definite prestige, and might open the way to high political office. Members of Congress, state officials, judges, and candidates for those offices often doubled in brass as militia officers. Their frequent indiscipline and ignorance was equaled only by their pretensions. Somewhat worse was the fact that the average militia officer had no idea how to take care of his men in the field, even by that period's rather primitive standards of military hygiene.

On April 10, 1812, Congress asked the governors to have 80,000 men ready for federal service. But when Madison called on the New England states for their quota the following June, the governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont refused—their major pretext being that their states' territory was not in danger of being invaded, and thus there was no legal reason for mobilizing their militia.

As for its housekeeping problems, the Army got its rations through contractors—business entrepreneurs who secured contracts to furnish the official ration to the troops through competitive bidding. The results were what might be expected from the "lowest possible bidder"—late deliveries, short weight, and inferior quality. This was complicated by the problems of storing and transporting large quantities of flour, salt meats, and whiskey. Surprisingly, the United States lacked sufficient supplies of wool cloth suitable for uniforms and blankets, especially cloth of regulation blue. There were no reserve supplies on hand; newly raised regulars were issued linen summer uniforms that could be rapidly produced. Some regiments, especially in the West, wore the ragged remains of these and ruined shoes through the winter of 1812–13. Naturally there was much sickness from lack of proper food and clothing. Those regiments that got woolen uniforms found themselves wearing black, brown, drab, or gray as well as blue.

Stocks of muskets and rifles proved generally adequate, thanks to the efficiency of the federal arsenal at Springfield, Massachusetts, and the somewhat less efficient one at Harpers Ferry, Virginia. (Had the Regular Army been recruited to its authorized strength—62,274 by 1814—there undoubtedly would have been shortages.) The "Model of 1795" musket was an excellent weapon, lighter and more accurate than the British musket, though of slightly smaller caliber.14 American musket ammunition was commonly of the "buck and ball" type, each cartridge containing three buckshot in addition to the musket ball. (The British regarded its use as something of a minor atrocity, though most of the buckshot wounds proved to be slight.) The federal arsenals could not produce artillery, but sufficient private gun-foundries were available.

Before the war and during its early stages, the Army was definitely handicapped by the lack of both standard infantry drill regulations and capable sergeant instructors. The militia and some regular units still used Baron von Steuben's 1779 "Blue Book," but there was increasing reliance on adaptations or translations of the French 1791 Reglement.15 Up into 1814, American infantry formed in three ranks; thereafter a two-rank formation such as the British used and Napoleon adopted in 1813 seems to have been introduced. In musketry training, the Americans emphasized accuracy, the British fire discipline and rate of fire. The 13th Infantry was taught to take aim by using rail fences as a substitute target for an enemy line of battle. As in the Revolution, Americans showed a distressing tendency to pick off enemy officers.

AT THE WAR'S BEGINNING, THE AVERAGE AMERICAN GENERAL had little knowledge as to the effective employment of his artillery and cavalry. The latter usually was detailed in small units as escorts, orderlies, and couriers. Poorly trained, mounted, and equipped, their understrength regiments had few chances to operate in true cavalry fashion. The artillery normally was employed as garrison artillery and infantry: of the twenty companies of Macomb's 3d Artillery Regiment, only one ever was equipped and used as field artillery. There was an everlasting shortage of vehicles and horses, and usually of forage for whatever horses were available. Nevertheless the few companies of field artillery that were properly employed gave an excellent account of themselves.

Madison had recommended preparation for war on November 5, 1811. The following June 4, the House of Representatives approved a declaration of war; the Senate followed on June 17. During the intervening seven months, Congress had orated endlessly, created a paper army, and shied violently from any serious financial preparations. Madison signed the declaration of war on June 18.

And so we went to war. There was little knowledge of the strength or location of the British forces. Since it would be risky to shift many of the older regular regiments from their frontier and seacoast forts—any such proposal brought frantic howls from southern and western congressmen—the planned conquest of Canada would have to be entrusted to the militia and partially raised regiments of "new" regulars. Swaddled in the insouciance of ignorance, however, the Republican leaders were unworried. Henry Clay thought that invading armies really would be unnecessary; it would be sufficient to send cadres of officers to organize and lead the Canadians against their British oppressors.

MEANWHILE, IN CANADA, LIEUTENANT GENERAL SIR GEORGE PREVOST held the offices of governor general and commander-in-chief, and had his own troubles. He was a competent administrator, with the political skills to gain the support of the French Canadians, and so could exploit Canada's limited resources far more effectively than Madison could manage the greater ones of the United States. Brave in action and capable of planning offensive operations, he was however hagridden by doubt and indecision. Possibly the chronic dropsy that would kill him in 1815 sapped him of essential energy.

At the outbreak of war Prevost commanded approximately 10,000 regular troops, British and Canadian. The latter were "fencible" units, raised for service only in North America, but equal to British regiments in training and equipment.16 A more powerful regular force than the United States possessed at that time and far more ready for combat, it was scattered from Nova Scotia to the Great Lakes, and would require months to concentrate.

Canadian militia numbered some 86,000, and on the whole were as poorly organized and armed as their American counterparts. Out of 11,000 in Upper Canada (now the province of Ontario), only 4,000 were considered trustworthy, the rest being mostly recent immigrants from the United States who had come into Canada in search of cheap land. However, Canadian law placed no geographical restrictions on the employment of its militia, so that they could be used anywhere in Canada, or even across the United States frontier. Moreover, Prevost persuaded the legislature of Lower Canada (now Quebec province) to "embody" 2,000 unmarried militiamen between eighteen and twenty-five for three months' training in early 1812, and to extend this service for one year in case of an American invasion. Even in Upper Canada Major General Isaac Brock, who was also president of that province's civil administration, managed to organize and arm elite "flank companies" in each militia regiment and to give them six days' drill a month.17

Another major advantage that Prevost possessed was the Canadian Provincial Marine, an embryo navy with armed warships—the largest a 22-gun sloop-of-war—on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The Marine was not especially well officered or manned, and half of its ships needed repair, but it was building new ones and the Americans could not match it.18 Consequently, the British had naval control of the lakes during the first vital months of the war.

Especially on the upper lakes, the Marine was supplemented by armed vessels of the North West Company, which controlled the vast fur trade of the Canadian backcountry and reached deep into modern Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The "Nor' Westers" controlled hundreds of experienced, hard-case wilderness men under quasi-military discipline. Its principal officers were daring men, used to risk and quick decisions and determined to protect their trade empire. Even more than the British Indian Department, which handled official relations with the tribes, they had the Indians' trust. There could be no better auxiliaries for frontier warfare. Early in 1812 Brock was asking them to see what support they could provide him from among the western tribes.

The western tribes—Sioux, Winnebago, Menomini, Sac, Fox, and Kickapoo—were eager to join their British and Canadian friends against the steady western expansion of American settlements. Hunters and warriors from childhood, they were masters of the wide-ranging raid, surprise attacks, and ambush. These tactical skills, and the savagery with which they too often applied them—prisoners tortured; wounded, women, and children butchered; houses and crops burned—had a thoroughly demoralizing effect on green American troops, whether militia or regular. They were far more feared than British soldiers.

The Indian was hard to hold to any fixed plan, uncontrollable when drunk (which, with most, was as often as possible) or in the heat of combat. He went to war for excitement, loot, and fame. After a victory, he preferred to take his loot and go home. He was not interested in a glorious death; if such appeared possible, he went elsewhere. Only the greatest war chiefs such as Tecumseh could inspire him to stand and fight in a pitched battle, and he was of little use during sieges. Moreover, Indian allies presented unusual logistical problems: they always wanted presents as tokens of their English brothers' esteem, and the problem of feeding both the warrior and his extensive family grayed the hair of more than one of His Majesty's commissary officers.

With the British Army fully committed against the French in Spain, Prevost could not hope for immediate troop reinforcements from England. He could draw some troops from the West Indies, but otherwise would be mostly dependent on Canadian resources, and these were limited.