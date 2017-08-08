Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Racial Paranoia

Racial Paranoia

The Unintended Consequences of Political Correctness

by

In this courageous book, John L. Jackson, Jr. draws on current events as well as everyday interactions to demonstrate the culture of race-based paranoia and its profound effects on our lives. He explains how it is cultivated and reinforced, and how it complicates the goal of racial equality. In this paperback edition, Jackson explores the 2008 presidential election, weaving in examples ranging from the notorious New Yorker cover to Saturday Night Live's political parodies.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science

On Sale: February 2nd 2010

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780465018130

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews