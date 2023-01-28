Dishing Up® New Jersey

“Over decades of traversing the Garden State as a resident and reporter, I have dined at every exit. A toast to John Holl for taking the rest of you on this unique culinary circuit! From the Jersey Shore to Newark’s Ironbound, bon appétit!”

— Pat Battle, anchor of WNBC-TV’s Weekend Today in New York



“Finally some love for the Garden State! John Holl’s latest book is an homage to the diversity of New Jersey’s dining scene. Loaded with recommendations for eateries throughout the state, it also has a trove of recipes from many of those restaurants for the home cook to enjoy.”

— Mike Colameco, host/producer of Mike Colameco’s Real Food



“This book has completely whet my appetite. I know I am headed for glory with that stuffed French toast, and why not, a side of those hash browns. I can’t wait to try all these recipes in New Jersey, on a road trip.”

— Pati Jinich, chef, TV host and author of Pati's Mexican Table and Mexican Today





