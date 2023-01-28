Free shipping on orders $35+
Dishing Up® New Jersey
150 Recipes from the Garden State
Description
New Jersey native John Holl searched from Sussex County to Cape May to find the best recipes New Jersey has to offer, and the result is this rich and unique cookbook celebrating the foods, flavors, cultures, and traditions of the Garden State. These 150 recipes include dishes featuring New Jersey’s own produce — tomatoes, corn, cranberries, blueberries, apples — along with deep-fried boardwalk treats, late-night diner bites, and recipes contributed by casinos, bison and dairy farms, food trucks, old-school delis, famous bakeries, and more. You’ll find Pork Roll Surprise, Cucumber Gazpacho, Ukrainian Holubtsi, Funnel Cake at Home, Tomato and Onion Salad, Jersey Green Clam Chowder, Sunday Gravy, Saltwater Taffy, Traditional Amish Chili, Classic Lawrenceville Mac & Cheese, Jersey Disco Fries, Fresh Jersey Corn Cakes, Honey Thyme Caramel, Black and Blue Cobbler — and a classic Taylor Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich. Beautifully photographed, this collection is the ultimate tribute to New Jersey’s best.
What's Inside
Praise
“Over decades of traversing the Garden State as a resident and reporter, I have dined at every exit. A toast to John Holl for taking the rest of you on this unique culinary circuit! From the Jersey Shore to Newark’s Ironbound, bon appétit!”
— Pat Battle, anchor of WNBC-TV’s Weekend Today in New York
“Finally some love for the Garden State! John Holl’s latest book is an homage to the diversity of New Jersey’s dining scene. Loaded with recommendations for eateries throughout the state, it also has a trove of recipes from many of those restaurants for the home cook to enjoy.”
— Mike Colameco, host/producer of Mike Colameco’s Real Food
“This book has completely whet my appetite. I know I am headed for glory with that stuffed French toast, and why not, a side of those hash browns. I can’t wait to try all these recipes in New Jersey, on a road trip.”
— Pati Jinich, chef, TV host and author of Pati's Mexican Table and Mexican Today
