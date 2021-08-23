25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL
The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth (10th Anniversary Edition)
Live Them and Reach Your Potential
Description
In this inspiring guide to successful leadership, New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell shares his tried and true principles for maximum personal growth.Are there actually tried and true principles that are always certain to help a person grow? John Maxwell says the answer is yes. He has been passionate about personal development for over 50 years, and in the 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth, he teaches everything he has gleaned about what it takes to reach our potential. In his trademark style, Maxwell covers:
- The Law of the Mirror: You Must See Value in Yourself to Add Value to Yourself
- The Law of Awareness: You Must Know Yourself to Grow Yourself
- The Law of Modeling: It's Hard to Improve When You Have No One But Yourself to Follow
- The Law of the Rubber Band: Growth Stops When You Lose the Tension Between Where You are and Where You Could Be
- The Law of Contribution: Developing Yourself Enables You to Develop Others
This 10th anniversary edition comes with an updated foreword from John Maxwell. The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth will help you become a lifelong learner whose potential keeps increasing so you can lead others with passion and get results.
What's Inside
Praise
"My good friend John Maxwell has been a great source of inspiration and encouragement in my life and has motivated millions of people around the world to achieve new heights in their lives as well. In his new book, The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth, John does what he does best; inspiring people to find and unlock their true potential and fulfill their God-given purpose. Regardless of where you are in your life, the principles outlined in this book can help you to forge better relationships, grow spiritually and become all that you were created to be."—Joel Osteen
"Millions of individuals - - myself included - - have been inspired by the words and works of John Maxwell. Now, in THE 15 INVALUABLE LAWS OF GROWTH, John again shares his remarkable insights and wisdom into how each of us can reach our full potential and make a positive difference in the lives of others." —Elizabeth Dole, former U.S. Cabinet Secretary, Senator and President of the American Red Cross
"As a coach and leader, I am always looking for way to teach my players how to grow. Thanks to my good friend John Maxwell, you hold in your hands the instruction manual for taking next steps of growth. Embracing these laws will cause you to grow individually and in your contribution to those around you. This book is a must-read for anyone responsible for helping others to grow."—John Calipari, Head Basketball Coach at the University of Kentucky
"I salute John Maxwell for being a pioneer for leadership throughout the world. In his most recent book, he has successfully distilled the 15 most invaluable laws for personal growth. To read this book is to receive the essence of John's expertise, which will help you take your personal success to the next level."—Stedman Graham, speaker, author and entrepreneur