The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth (10th Anniversary Edition)

In this inspiring guide to successful leadership, New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell shares his tried and true principles for maximum personal growth.

The Law of the Mirror: You Must See Value in Yourself to Add Value to Yourself

The Law of Awareness: You Must Know Yourself to Grow Yourself

The Law of Modeling: It's Hard to Improve When You Have No One But Yourself to Follow

The Law of the Rubber Band: Growth Stops When You Lose the Tension Between Where You are and Where You Could Be

The Law of Contribution: Developing Yourself Enables You to Develop Others

Are there actually tried and true principles that are always certain to help a person grow? John Maxwell says the answer is yes. He has been passionate about personal development for over 50 years, and in the, he teaches everything he has gleaned about what it takes to reach our potential. In his trademark style, Maxwell covers:This 10th anniversary edition comes with an updated foreword from John Maxwell.will help you become a lifelong learner whose potential keeps increasing so you can lead others with passion and get results.