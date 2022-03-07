How Can You Get an Edge in a Competitive World?



Think better.



Whether you’re competing against others or trying to beat your own best performances, good thinking is the key.



In Outthink the Competition, international bestselling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell shares eleven simple practices to help you better use your most-valuable asset—your mind.



By developing your thinking and creating habits of mind, you will gain insight and perspective, become innovative and focused, display realism and optimism, and embrace strategy while adding value to others. Follow Maxwell’s advice, and you and your team will perform better than you ever have before.



About Maxwell Moments



Maxwell Moments is an innovative new line of books unlike any other Maxwell books in the marketplace. With a fresh new look and feel, they will appeal to a younger and more innovative audience while delivering the same time-tested Maxwell message of hope, personal growth, leadership development, and success.



Titles in the Maxwell Moments series are single-concept books in a creative format, chock full of wisdom, insight, and inspiration. Each contains the essence of one of John’s messages, divided into short chapters to be savored in small bites, read in a single sitting, given as gifts, and used as mentoring tools.