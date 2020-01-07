Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John C. Maxwell Signature Planner (Gray/Black LeatherLuxe®)
Fill your schedule with the things that matter and pave your way to success with this undated LeatherLuxe® 8×10 planner from New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell.Read More
The secret of your success is largely determined by your daily agenda. Now New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell has produced a planner to help you achieve your goals.
With inspiring quotes from his bestselling books and presentations, this planner shares Maxwell’s system for compounding greatness daily. It offers both month-at-a-glance and weekly planning layouts in an easy-to-use lay-flat binding.
Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material on a custom burnished and foil-stamped folio creates a stunning, classic design. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this undated planner and extraordinary gift for any time of year.
FEATURES
- Includes inspiring quotes from John C. Maxwell’s books and presentations
- Custom debossed and foil stamped folio
- LeatherLuxe® 8 x 10 planner
- Month-at-a-glance calendar that can be used for any month
- Weekly planning
- Lay-flat design
- Rounded corners
Leather/fine binding
