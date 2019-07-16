The Red Turtle



Darren LeMahieu has worked the bar at the Red Turtle on New Orleans’s Frenchman Street for as long as he can remember. Truth is, he can’t remember most of it. But a remarkable friendship with his new bouncer Freddy, a 350-pound former college football player who was just released from prison, inspires LeMahieu to finally get his life together before it’s too late.



For LeMahieu, that means reconnecting with his daughter Sadie, a corporate lawyer in Chicago who left New Orleans behind a long time ago. In a remarkable road-trip narrative that’s by turns hilarious and heartbreaking, Johanna Read delivers two of the most memorable characters in recent fiction in a heartwarming novel of family, friendship, and redemption.