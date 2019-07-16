Baby Sings the Blues



After a failed attempt to build a career for herself as an opera singer in Vienna, Kate Farraday returns home to New York expecting to fall back into the boring life that her parents and older sisters always wanted for her: a well-chosen husband and a house full of children in the suburbs.



Instead, Kate begins spending more and more time in Manhattan’s newly opened jazz clubs, and she discovers that there is more to music – and herself – than she ever thought possible. Guided by a pair of brilliant, sophisticated mentors from Harlem, Kate finds her voice singing in an uptown nightclub, and fame and romance are just around the corner.



But Kate’s father has other plans, and his connections with the city’s police commissioner may prove devastating for Kate, her new friends, and the entire community.