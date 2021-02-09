Ring in the holiday season with an abundance of peace and #1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen.



Worries and stress are in high supply during the Christmas season, and both are thieves that can rob you of your joy, creativity, and peace. If you allow them into your mind, they can even keep you from your destiny! If you're tired of living in tension and anxiety, then it's time for change: let go of stress and replace it with the Christmas spirit, a gift that we’re able to share with others on Christmas and every day of the year.

Nothing you're facing is a surprise to God, so come back to that place of peace, let go of the anxiety, the frustration, and choose to believe. Use Peace for the Season to soothe your heart. The gifts are important, and we like to give and have fun, but that's not the most important piece! Christmas is the perfect time to celebrate the love of God and family and to create memories that will last forever. Value those moments together and don’t get so caught up, so stressed out, over having the perfect gift.



You weren't designed to carry the heavy load of worry yourself: step back to let God step in. Find peace so that you can stop worrying about your health, job, finances, or relationships. Life may be chaotic all around you, but you can live grounded in a calm spirit by drawing on scriptural examples and Joel's insightful personal experiences to find fulfillment. Celebrate and remember that because of Him you can have peace, joy and hope in your life!