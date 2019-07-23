Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lord, Give Me Favor Hardcover Journal
Journal
Beautiful journal features inspired quotes from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen about living a life of favor.Read More
Favor is something that God has put on you that will help you accomplish what you couldn’t accomplish on your own. With selected quotes and inspiration from The Power of Favor by Joel Osteen, this beautiful journal encourages you to reach new levels of fulfillment, new levels of increase, new levels of promotion, and new levels of victory. Whether you use it to record your prayers for God’s favor or document how His favor is working in your life, this journal will become a keepsake you will look back on again and again.
Ellie Claire’s Signature Journals have elegant touches that make for a memorable gift for family, friends, or acquaintances. With a lay-flat binding, premium, acid-free, non-bleed paper, four-color interior design, ribbon marker, and keepsake pocket, each Signature Journal has exquisitely crafted content and luxury finishes that elevate it to a new level.
FEATURES:
- Acid-free paper and ink
- Smythe-sewn binding
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Debossed design on cover
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
