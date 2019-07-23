Lord, Give Me Favor Hardcover Journal



Favor is something that God has put on you that will help you accomplish what you couldn’t accomplish on your own. With selected quotes and inspiration from The Power of Favor by Joel Osteen, this beautiful journal encourages you to reach new levels of fulfillment, new levels of increase, new levels of promotion, and new levels of victory. Whether you use it to record your prayers for God’s favor or document how His favor is working in your life, this journal will become a keepsake you will look back on again and again.



