I Declare

I Declare

31 Promises to Speak Over Your Life

by

Embrace God’s blessings every morning and experience the glory of His promises with thirty-one powerful Scripture lessons based on a regular, favorite feature of Joel Osteen’s sermons at Lakewood Church.

Broken into thirty-one segments, this book defines the most powerful blessings in Scripture and encourages readers to declare one each day for a month. The declarations will affirm God’s blessings in the area of health, family legacy, decisions, finances, thoughts, outlook, and overcoming obstacles.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: September 30th 2014

Price: $5.95 / $7.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780762454877

Hardcover
What's Inside

