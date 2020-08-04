Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
I Declare
31 Promises to Speak Over Your Life
Embrace God’s blessings every morning and experience the glory of His promises with thirty-one powerful Scripture lessons based on a regular, favorite feature of Joel Osteen’s sermons at Lakewood Church.Read More
Broken into thirty-one segments, this book defines the most powerful blessings in Scripture and encourages readers to declare one each day for a month. The declarations will affirm God’s blessings in the area of health, family legacy, decisions, finances, thoughts, outlook, and overcoming obstacles.
Hardcover
