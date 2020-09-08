A Fresh New Day LeatherLuxe® Journal
A Fresh New Day LeatherLuxe® Journal

by

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®

Diary / ISBN-13: 9781546012559

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: July 20th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

PAGE COUNT: 160

Diary
The new you begins today!

It’s never too late to start over, change your life, and build a stronger relationship with God. From #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen comes the A Fresh New Day Journal, which will give you the keys to live your life in the fullness of God’s blessings and favor.

Build your new beginnings with God as you trust in His word and promises. The A Fresh New Day Journal will teach you how to experience God’s goodness and make Him a part of your everyday life!

FEATURES:
  • Acid free paper and ink
  • Lay-flat binding
  • Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
  • Printed and foiled LeatherLuxe® cover
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Rounded corners
  • One quote appears on every spread
  • Audience: Christian

