Moon Niagara Falls
With Buffalo
From the roaring power of nature to the adventure waiting beyond the falls, Moon Niagara Falls reveals the best of this bucket list destination. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Exploring more of Canada? Try Moon Montréal & Quebec City or Moon Atlantic Canada. Headed down the East Coast? Try Moon New England Road Trip or Moon Pennsylvania.
- Flexible itineraries for both the American and Canadian sides, including Buffalo, a weekend at the Falls, and day trips to Niagara-on-the-Lake, wine country, and more
- Strategic advice for families, couples, travelers on a budget, and more
- The top sights and unique experiences: Take in views at Horseshoe Falls or glide on a thrilling zipline above the Niagara River. Visit the Underground Railroad Heritage Center and head out to see some its most important sites for yourself, or go north to experience military history come-to-life at Fort George and Old Fort Erie. Stroll through Buffalo to spot architectural gems, kayak the Buffalo waterfront, or catch some live music in a former grain silo. Sip your way through the Niagara Wine Trail or have a romantic evening at a picturesque Canadian winery
- Honest advice from Buffalo native and Niagara Falls tour guide Joel Dombrowski on when to go, what to pack, where to eat, and where to stay, from campsites and motels to luxurious inns
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Essential information on getting there and getting around, crossing the US-Canada border, weather, wildlife, and safety
- Helpful tips for seniors and visitors with disabilities
