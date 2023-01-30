Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Long Night
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Coming soon from Hachette Book Group, this fiction book is scheduled for release in the fall of 2023. Mulholland will be publishing this new thriller.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use