The Long Night
The Long Night

by Joe Z Smith

Hardcover
On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

464 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316565028

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Espionage

Description

Coming soon from Hachette Book Group, this fiction book is scheduled for release in the fall of 2023. Mulholland will be publishing this new thriller.

Praise

Praise for The Apollo Murders

"Commander Hadfield takes us on an exciting journey into an alternate past. And who better to write about astronauts than an astronaut himself!"—Andy Weir, New York Times bestselling author of The Martian and Project Hail Mary

"A Cold War thriller packed with cosmic action… Featuring undercover spies, scheming Russians and psychopathic murderers, sometimes all at once, it teems with authoritative details about what it might be like, for instance, to throw up in space or to grapple with a deadly Soviet astronaut who assaults you during a spacewalk."—The New York Times

“A nail-biting Cold War thriller set against the desperate Apollo mission that never really happened … or did it? It’s a very rare book that combines so many things I love, from taut suspense and highly realistic action, to the golden age of space exploration. I couldn't put it down.”—James Cameron, Academy Award-winning writer and director of Avatar and Titanic

“An explosive thriller by a writer who has actually been to space and back . . . Strap in for the ride!”
Gregg Hurwitz, New York Times bestselling author of the Orphan X novels

"Not to be missed. Even in fiction there is authenticity. It is either there... or it is not. With Chris Hadfield it is, because everything he describes he has really seen."—Frederick Forsyth, New York Times bestselling author of The Day of the Jackal and The Fox

