The Elephant of Surprise
The latest roaring, rollicking adventure from Edgar Award-winner Joe R. Lansdale, featuring odd-couple P.I.s Hap and Leonard.Read More
Hap and Leonard are an unlikely pair–Hap, a self-proclaimed white trash rebel, and Leonard–a tough-as-nails Black, gay, Vietnam vet and Republican–but they’re the closest friend either of them has in the world.
After years of crime-solving companionship, something’s changed: Hap, recently married to their P.I. boss, Brett, is now a family man. Amidst the worst flood East Texas has seen in years, the two run across a woman who’s had her tongue nearly cut out, pursued by a heavily armed pair of goons. Turns out the girl survived a mob hit, and the boss has come to clean up the mess.
On a chase that blows even the East Texas swampgrass back, Hap and Leonard must save the girl, and vanquish her foes, before the foes get them first. With a new case to solve, and a brand-new challenge to their relationship, will Hap and Leonard’s friendship survive? Will Hap and Leonard survive?
The Elephant of Surprise is rich with Lansdale’s trademark humor, whip-smart dialogue, and plenty of ass-kicking adventures.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Elephant of Surprise is the read of the year thus far for adrenaline junkies, action-hero aficionados and, as is always the case with Lansdale's novels, fans of clever and unexpected similes and metaphors."—BookPage
"Hap and Leonard remain two of the most likable characters in crime fiction."—Kirkus Reviews
"Lansdale's narrative voice is as wonderful as ever, as is the banter between the mismatched best friends as they punctuate the violence with drolly mundane observations. . . . It's always a pleasure to spend time with Hap and Leonard, even in the worst of circumstances."—Booklist
"Relentlessly paced"—Publishers Weekly
Praise for Joe R. Lansdale
"Reading Joe R. Lansdale is like listening to a favorite uncle who just happens to be a fabulous storyteller."—Dean Koontz