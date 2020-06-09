Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Smoke
In East Long Beach, California, the LAPD is barely keeping up with the neighborhood’s high crime rate. Murders go unsolved, lost children unrecovered. But someone from the neighborhood has taken it upon himself to help solve the cases the police can’t or won’t touch.
A high school dropout, Isaiah Quintabe’s unassuming nature disguises a ferocious intelligence. Most people call him IQ. Word has gotten around: if you’ve got a problem, Isaiah will solve it, his rates adjustable to your income or lack thereof.
In this fifth book in the IQ series, IQ is back, with the same larger-than-life characters and pulse-pounding action fans love–all leading up to a twist even a genius can’t see coming.
PRAISE FOR JOE IDE AND THE IQ NOVELS:
"A brand-new comedic franchise with a bright future... Aggressively entertaining plotting is paired with the kind of dialogue for which readers love Don Winslow. This series is a Los Angeles classic right from the start."—Janet Maslin, The New York Times
"One of the most original thrillers of the year... [A] sometimes scary, often whimsical, off-the-wall delight... It's a mad world that late-blooming Joe Ide has brought forth from his past, a spicy mix of urban horror, youthful striving and show-business absurdity. His IQ is an original and welcome creation."—Washington Post
"Joe Ide introduces one of the coolest investigators working the mean streets of Los Angeles... Ide emulates Walter Mosley, that great chronicler of South Central Los Angeles via the Easy Rawlins novels. That's some serious company with whom to be traveling."—Chicago Tribune
"I don't know how fast Joe Ide writes, but from now on he'll have to write faster. Everyone who reads IQ will be clamoring for the next book, and for the one after that. This is one of the most intriguing--and appealing--detective characters to come along in years."—Carl Hiassen
"A consulting detective for a time and a place that needs one."—NPR