



A high school dropout, Isaiah Quintabe’s unassuming nature disguises a ferocious intelligence. Most people call him IQ. Word has gotten around: if you’ve got a problem, Isaiah will solve it, his rates adjustable to your income or lack thereof.





In this fifth book in the IQ series, IQ is back, with the same larger-than-life characters and pulse-pounding action fans love–all leading up to a twist even a genius can’t see coming.

In East Long Beach, California, the LAPD is barely keeping up with the neighborhood’s high crime rate. Murders go unsolved, lost children unrecovered. But someone from the neighborhood has taken it upon himself to help solve the cases the police can’t or won’t touch.