An in-depth look at the powerful story and symbolism behind God’s unique design of our universe.



Thousands of words have been written about the first ten words in the Bible: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth,” a simple and profound statement that has ignited a firestorm of debate and controversy. People often only focus on the “how” and “when” of creation, but Story in the Stars explores the “why.” Why did God create such a vast universe? Why did He choose the sun and moon to light our paths? Why did He design images with stars in the night sky?



The Bible is very clear when it states that God created, named, and positioned all of the stars of the universe in their place in a very specific way-a way that tells us the greatest story ever to be told. In Luke 21:25 Jesus says, “There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars.” Signs are meant to point us towards something: Jesus. Story in the Stars takes an in-depth look at the Bible and all the signs God mapped out through constellations, planets, and even the way the Earth is tilted. We are uniquely designed by God, and He loves us so much that He ensured a way for all inhabitants of the earth, through all of time, to see the messages of salvation and redemption that He painted in the stars.