Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Order Now

Barnes & Noble
Amazon
IndieBound
Walmart
ChristianBook.com
Get It Local. Today!
Books-A-Million

An in-depth look at the powerful story and symbolism behind God’s unique design of our universe.

Thousands of words have been written about the first ten words in the Bible: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth,” a simple and profound statement that has ignited a firestorm of debate and controversy. People often only focus on the “how” and “when” of creation, but Story in the Stars explores the “why.” Why did God create such a vast universe? Why did He choose the sun and moon to light our paths? Why did He design images with stars in the night sky?

The Bible is very clear when it states that God created, named, and positioned all of the stars of the universe in their place in a very specific way-a way that tells us the greatest story ever to be told. In Luke 21:25 Jesus says, “There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars.” Signs are meant to point us towards something: Jesus. Story in the Stars takes an in-depth look at the Bible and all the signs God mapped out through constellations, planets, and even the way the Earth is tilted. We are uniquely designed by God, and He loves us so much that He ensured a way for all inhabitants of the earth, through all of time, to see the messages of salvation and redemption that He painted in the stars.

 

Start reading Chapter 1 here.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Joe Amaral

Joe Amaral has traveled the world many times over as a sought-after Bible teacher and speaker as an Itinerant Minister. Joe has also served as host and director of a weekly TV program on Israel and its history. He is the author of Understanding Jesus and What Would Jesus Read?, and also acted as the daily host of Canada’s longest-running daily TV show 100 Huntley Street. Having served as the Teaching Pastor of PORTICO Community Church in Mississauga, Joe inspired congregations to better know Jesus and His teachings by having a deeper understanding of the world and time in which Jesus lived. Amaral founded the Christian Research Group in 2018.

Discover More

Reader Reviews

Story in the Stars

Story in the Stars

Discovering God's Design and Plan for Our Universe

by

An in-depth look at the powerful story and symbolism behind God’s unique design of our universe.

Thousands of words have been written about the first ten words in the Bible: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth,” a simple and profound statement that has ignited a firestorm of debate and controversy. People often only focus on the “how” and “when” of creation, but Story in the Stars explores the “why.” Why did God create such a vast universe? Why did He choose the sun and moon to light our paths? Why did He design images with stars in the night sky?

The Bible is very clear when it states that God created, named, and positioned all of the stars of the universe in their place in a very specific way-a way that tells us the greatest story ever to be told. In Luke 21:25 Jesus says, “There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars.” Signs are meant to point us towards something: Jesus. Story in the Stars takes an in-depth look at the Bible and all the signs God mapped out through constellations, planets, and even the way the Earth is tilted. We are uniquely designed by God, and He loves us so much that He ensured a way for all inhabitants of the earth, through all of time, to see the messages of salvation and redemption that He painted in the stars.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Personal Growth

On Sale: October 30th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $0.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781546010739

Faith Words LogoArtboard 2
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy