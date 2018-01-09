Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

WE ALL LOVE THE BEAUTIFUL GIRLS

Perfect for fans of Rick Moody, Lauren Groff, and Celeste Ng, a propulsive literary breakout about three suburban families whose lives spiral dangerously out of control after tragedy strikes.
 
Who suffers when the privileged fall?
One frigid winter night, Mia and Michael Slate's comfortable world dissolves in an instant when they discover that their best friend has cheated them out of their life savings. At the same time, a few doors down, their teenaged son passes out in the snow at a party--a mistake whose consequences will shatter not just their family, but an entire community.
In this arresting, masterful page-turner shot through with fierce, clear-eyed compassion and a sublime insight into human fragility, award-winning novelist Proulx explores the savage underpinnings of betrayal, infidelity, and revenge--and a multilayered portrait of love, in all its glory, that no reader will soon forget.

Meet The Author: Joanne Proulx

Joanne Proulx‘s first novel Anthem of a Reluctant Prophet won Canada’s Sunburst Award for Fantastic Fiction and was named a best debut by the Globe and Mail and Kirkus Reviews. A feature film adaptation will be released in 2018. A graduate of the Bennington Writing Seminars, Joanne lives, writes, and teaches in Ottawa, Canada.

Praise

"We All Love the Beautiful Girls is a gripping tale of love gone awry. In a lively plot filled with twists and turns, Joanne Proulx's characters flail about and pay a high price for their impulsiveness and rage. This is a book to keep readers glued to the page, and enthralled by the author's skill and wisdom."—Lynne Sharon Schwartz, author of Two-Part Inventions
"When I finished this novel, I wanted to tell everyone I knew to read it. It is one of the best, most important books I've read in a very long time."—The Globe and Mail
"An emotional thrill-ride that manages to capture the tenderness and rage unique to adolescence and middle-age, the heartbreak of first love, and the fragility of even the most stable-seeming marriage."—Zoe Whittall, bestselling author of The Best Kind of People
"With We All Love the Beautiful Girls, Proulx ... moves firmly into John Cheever territory, exploring with a keen eye and incisive prose the suburbs of quiet desperation, peeling back facades to reveal the desperation and violence that lurk just below the surface. When that violence comes to a head, the results are as devastating as they are unexpected."—Toronto Star
"We All Love the Beautiful Girls has the ability to leave a reader breathless. The plot twists are daring. The characters and their dialogue capture the ways in which adversity can alter people. Lovers' wounds are plastered across every page and the veneer of civility becomes shockingly thin. And yet, in the end, love, decency, and forgiveness triumph. Think of the 1986 David Lynch film, Blue Velvet, in which brutality lurks just beneath the surface of everyday life, then erupts ferociously before disappearing back into the depths."—Quill & Quire
"Provocative...Gorgeously written, Proulx's narrative offers a fascinating plot and both a searing exploration of the butterfly effect of trauma and the uncanny persistence of love in improbable circumstances."—Publisher's Weekly
"Unflinching."—Harper's Bazaar, Best New Books
"Believe the hype about this family novel that's as complex as it is creative."—Hello Giggles
"Proulx's novel covers a lot of territory, with several twists and turns... The story excels in its depiction of women."—amNY
"The novel's visuals are vivid and well realized, the characters and their dramas cinematic."—New York Times Book Review
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: August 28th 2018

Price: $26

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9781538712450

