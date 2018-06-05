Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
90 Seconds to a Life You Love
How to Master Your Difficult Feelings to Cultivate Lasting Confidence, Resilience, and Authenticity
How to manage your most difficult feelings and building the emotional strength you need to create the life of your dreams.Read More
Sadness, shame, helplessness, anger, embarrassment, disappointment, frustration, and vulnerability. In 30 years as a practicing psychologist, Dr. Joan Rosenberg has found that what most often blocks people from success and feeling capable in life is the inability to experience, move through, and handle these 8 unpleasant feelings. Knowing how to deal with intense, overwhelming, or uncomfortable feelings is essential to building confidence, emotional strength, and resilience. Yet when we distract or disconnect from these feelings, we move away from confidence, health, and our desired pursuits, ultimately undermining our ability to fully realize our ambitions.
Neuroscientists suggest that the biological lifespan of a feeling, often known first through bodily sensations, lasts approximately 90 seconds. Dr. Rosenberg teaches readers to be aware, consciously lean into, and balance these unpleasant emotions by riding one or more 90-second waves of the bodily sensations. By staying present to these 8 feelings, we cultivate the confidence that we can handle life’s challenges and the deep sense we can pursue whatever we want.
Combining more than three decades of clinical experience with aspects of clinical psychology, mindfulness, and neuroscience research, 90 Seconds to a Life You Love is a strategic and practical guide on building core emotional strength, reducing anxiety, and developing the confidence you need to create a life of your design — a life you love.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A groundbreaking book built around a simple idea that will energize, transform, and uplevel your life."—Joan Borysenko, PhD, author of Minding the Body, Mending the Mind
"Joan's approach is simple, practical, and effective. It represents a significant breakthrough on the path to success. If you want unwavering confidence to pursue your goals and dreams, then this will guide you to it."—Jack Canfield, co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and The Success Principles
"Every once in a while, you meet someone capable of turning conventional wisdom on its head. Dr. Joan Rosenberg is both a brilliant clinician and compassionate presence. Her book inspires and invites people to be authentic, to become their best and most fully expressed selves. It's a game changer for anyone ready to take their life, relationship, and career to the next level."—Ron Howard, film director, producer, and actor
"As for so many others, Dr. Joan Rosenberg has been my lifeline...There is a special kind of hope that comes from finally understanding that fear is not your enemy. Until you experience it yourself, it's hard to imagine what a difference 90 seconds can make."—JJ Virgin, New York Times bestselling author of The Virgin Diet and JJ Virgin's Sugar Impact Diet
"Dr. Rosenberg has created a novel technique, based on traditional practice and solid science, that can be used as a very effective adjunct to any form of therapy with consistent positive results. Highly recommended!"
"This is the new bible for understanding and managing your thoughts, feelings, and emotions so you achieve the greatest version of your life. Dr. Rosenberg makes it so easy to become a master of self. I highly recommend this book!"—John Assaraf, chairman and CEO of NeuroGym, and author of Having It All, Innercise, and The Answer
"Every now and then a book comes along that has the ability to change your life for the better. 90 Seconds to a Life You Love is that book. Joan does a wonderful job of breaking down the difficult topic of emotions into something everyone can easily understand and master. Her gentle yet clear approach allows people to finally break through the things that have held them back so they can finally, truly, live a life they love."—Brian Tracy, author of The Power of Self-Confidence and Eat that Frog!
Whether you're looking to break through on an emotional level, develop the mental skills that will serve you as a business leader, or become the unique, authentic person you know you can be, Dr. Rosenberg and 90 Seconds to a Life You Love will give you the insights you need."—Pam Hendrickson, author of The Art of Impact