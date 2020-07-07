Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Festival Days
Searing and exhilarating new essays from the beloved, award-winning author of The Boys of My Youth and In Zanesville.Read More
Since the publication of her groundbreaking collection, The Boys of My Youth, Jo Ann Beard has been heralded as a master of the autobiographical essay, a form that has recently gained popularity with the works of Leslie Jamison, Eula Biss, Esme Weijun Wang, and Roxane Gay, among others.
Now, Beard returns with nine new nonfiction stories in which she investigates love and betrayal, grief and survival in the precise, searingly personal language for which she is beloved.
In these nine essays, Beard captures both the quietly luminous moments of daily existence and those of life-and-death decision: a man jumps from a burning building to save his own life; a woman fights off a home invader with only a shovel; and in the title, novella-length story, the narrator at once confronts the last moments of a dear friend and the devastating betrayal of the man who has been her longtime companion.
With exquisite language and unflinching observation, Festival Days captures the pain and exhilaration of our human experience, and shows a seminal author at the pinnacle of her talent.
Praise for In Zanesville
"A fierce, funny, brave, and bracingly honest new novel... Every bit as poignant and powerful as The Catcher in the Rye."—Julia Keller, Chicago Tribune
"An exuberant first novel....Beard has a knack for melding the funny and the sad, amplifying small moments into something big."—Susannah Meadows, New York Times
"Masterfully wrought...this novel is at times downright hilarious and often hold-your-breath-and-hope-for-the-best suspenseful. The restraint with which Beard deploys moments of tension and humor makes each page glimmer."—Samuel Reaves Slaton, O, The Oprah Magazine
Praise for The Boys of My Youth
"Beard remembers (or imagines) her childhood self with an uncanny lucidity that startles."—Laura Miller, New York Times Book Review
"Extraordinary...Beard is writing not with the romanticism of a girl looking up at the stars, but with the brilliant cold light of the stars looking down at us."—Ted Anton, Chicago Tribune